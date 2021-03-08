Chelsea Houska to New Mothers Everywhere: Be Loud! Be Proud!

Chelsea Houska deserves some major props at the moment.

The former Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her fourth child on January 25.

The beloved MTV personality - who confirmed late last year that she's done with the aforementioned franchise - shared both a photograph of her newborn online at the time and also revealed the little one's name.

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night,” wrote the 29-year old as a caption to the snapshot of her daughter, Walker June.

Totes adorbs, right?

In the two-plus months since, Chelsea has posted several more images.

Not just of Walker, however, but also of herself.

Houska has happily joked about her huge milk boobs, while also making it clear that she isn't ashamed to show off her postpartum figure.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

She's been posting pictures left and right and is now talking openly about why.

“I felt so insecure after all my other babies and like just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just like snap right back and it was confusing.

"And this time I just didn’t feel that way,” the 29-year-old recently told In Touch Weekly.

She elaborated as follows:

“I felt confident and I feel like I know my body and like what the process it goes through is, you know, at first, you know, it’s not the body that you’re used to seeing and that’s OK and you don’t even have to love it.

"You know, it’s just part of the process and it doesn’t stay like that.”

This is not the approach many celebrities have often taken, of course.

Stars such as Kim Kardashian have set terrible examples for women around the world by making it sound as if getting one's pre-pregnancy body back ASAP is, like, the most important thing in the world.

These bad role models focus far too much on a woman's weight.

Especially the weight of a woman who just went through the miracle of child birth.

Chelsea, to her credit, also took to her Instagram Stories in January to lament how challenging it can be to cope with the body changes that come with pregnancy.

However, she noted she keeps looking on the bright side.

“Whenever I’m feeling insecure during pregnancy, I *TRY* to stop and take a minute to remember to be grateful to my body for creating LIFE,” Houska wrote.

“That’s an incredible thing!

"But I 1000 percent have my moments of crying or looking at myself being like WOAH THESE BOOBS. Or holy s—t, this belly is huge.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum did go on to explain that she understood the plight that first-time moms face when it comes to bouncing back from pregnancy.

She's just trying to help them here.

Chelsea has had four kids, you know?

She's been there, guys.

She concluded shortly after welcoming Walker:

“I feel like just knowing that this is just a process and you aren’t going to snap right back and being OK with not loving the way that you look and just knowing that being appreciative of your body...

"I mean, you can be appreciative of your body without loving the way that it looks.

"You know, I think there is a difference and being able to know that and feel that, I think, is important.”