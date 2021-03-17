Candace Owens Attacks Cardi B, Tells Singer to Keep Vagina to Herself

WARNING:

The following exchanges are not safe for work... or children... or perhaps the handful of adults who aren't sure what the letters "WAP" stand for.

The singer who created this acronym, Cardi B, is currently involved in a Twitter war with conservative commentator Candace Owens -- and let's just say things have gotten rather testy.

This beef started after Cardi B performed on Sunday night at the Grammy Awards, rocking a scantily-clad outfit (above and below), gyrating around on stage and rapping alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

All of this behavior stood in stark contrast to what Owens apparently believes in.

"This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you're actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque," Owens Tweeted.

"This is not the patriarchy that's keeping young woman down.

"It's displays like this -- displays of blatant nudity and sexualization -- that is keeping women down in this society."

It likely hurts Owens' argument, but Farrah Abraham also condemned Cardi B for her performance at the Grammys.

She didn't take her argument to the lengths Owens took hers, however.

"Millions of young girls follow you," continued Owens in her critique.

"At your best, you are self-deprecating and humorous. At your worst, you are naked, shoving your vagina into another woman's vagina while thrusting atop her. You were at your worst on the Grammy stage.

"Do better @iamcardib."

Cardi B, as you might expect, did not sit back and accept this personal attack.

On Tuesday, Cardi shared a clip of Owens on Fox News, Tweeting about the Republican pundit:

"Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap."

Owens didn't appreciate how Cardi handled the response.

"Just @ me next time, directly," she replied to the artist.

"You are a cancer cell to culture. Young Black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as 'empowerment.' I'm one of the few that has courage to tell you the truth.

"You should thank me."

Yeah. We doubt Cardi b will be thanking her any time soon.

"Matter of fact I'm going to thank Candy," the Grammy winner wrote.

"She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales.

"STREAM UP AND WAP. REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE."

Cardi also cited an old tweet from Candace ... in which the commentator wrote she's been watching the singer since her days on Love & Hip Hop.

"I want to make this very clear," Cardi wrote.

"Before I was signed to a label Candy already endorsed me in a tweet. She knew what I was about she watched my come up on l&hh.

"Yet you still indorse me and said I had the mind of her idol Kanye.

"Don't be mad at me be mad at yourself."

Owens didn't deny her previous fandom, either.

"I still think you have potential," she fired back.

"You are entertaining & funny—but you are not being that anymore.

"You have transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman."

We could go on and on and on here.

The social media spat continued over the next few hours, with Owens at one point telling Cardi to "do better," as mentioned above, and Cardi telling Candace, "YOU NEED ME. I DON'T NEED YOU."

From there, the women both threatened legal action over whether an old tweet was photoshopped.

Fun times on the Internet, you guys!