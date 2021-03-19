Brittany Murphy: Will a New Documentary Solve the Mystery of Her Death?

Back in 2009, fans were stunned by the untimely death of Brittany Murphy.

The actress, just 32 at the time of her passing, had earned both critical and commercial success as a result of her work in such beloved films and television shows as Clueless and King of the Hill.

But while Murphy was mourned by millions, the mysterious circumstances of her death soon overshadowed the many achievements of her short life.

Brittany died at her home in West Hollywood, and an autopsy concluded that her death was a result of pneumonia and multiple drug toxicity.

However, nearly twelve years later, fans and internet sleuths continue to believe there's more to the story.

Deepening the mystery is the fact that Murphy's husband, Simon Monjack, died of the same causes just five months later.

This week, HBO announced a documentary that will feature new information about Murphy's passing.

According to a press release, the two-part film will explore Brittany's life as well as the “mysterious circumstances surrounding [her] tragic death."

The goal of the filmmakers is to “go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines, featuring new interviews by those closest to Brittany and new archival footage.”

Few celebrity deaths have captivated the public as thoroughly as Murphy's.

Hers was the sort of public persona that led fans to regard her less as a celebrity and more as a personal friend.

The fact that she wasn't photographed coming and going from clubs on regular basis like so many of her contemporaries meant that her death from substance abuse came as a complete shock to many.

“A bright light that lit the world is forever dimmed, but will live on in the hearts of those that Brittany touched," said Murphy's family in a statement issued the day of her passing.

“Brittany has been living life on the edge. She definitely had a drug problem and we have all begged her to seek help,” an insider told UK tabloid The Sun that same week.

From the very beginning, friends and family members urged investigators to treat Brittany's passing as a homicide.

As recently as 2019, Murphy’s half-brother, Tony Bertolotti, has said he believes Monjack was allegedly responsible for her death.

“I spent years looking at this, suppressing my own anger. I think Brittany was taken out,” he said.

“Who killed Brittany? She didn’t die of natural causes.”

While the documentary will explore the various theories surrounding Murphy's death, director Cynthia Hill says this will not be a salacious work of tabloid journalism.

“I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death,” Hill said in a statement.

“I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths.

No release date has been set for the project, which is set to debut on HBO Max sometime this year.