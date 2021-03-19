Britney Spears Wants an Oprah Interview to Share Her Story With The World

To this day, Britney Spears remains engaged in ongoing court battles with her father.

Her conservatorship, her treatment by those close to her and the media, and more are hot topics.

Britney would like to tell her story to the world herself, especially after feeling empowered by fan support.

And she knows exactly which interviewer she would trust to help her get the truth out.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the public conversation about Britney has her contemplating a groundbreaking interview.

"Britney has considered speaking out about her past," the insider reveals.

The source explains that Britney wants to do this "mostly because she doesn't feel others should tell her story."

"She's always hated doing interviews," the insider characterizes.

Given her history of being degraded and sexually harassed in interviews, even as a minor, who could blame her?

"But if she ever takes that step," the source notes, "Oprah would most likely be her first choice."

Given Meghan Markle's recent explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, it is easy to imagine such a talk.

"At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview," the insider notes.

"But when she does," the source adds, "there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out."

According to this same inside source, Britney has been encouraged by the groundswell of public support.

In addition to millions of fans, she has received public support from celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian.

Some may treat #FreeBritney like a meme, but it's a real movement -- and it has touched Britney's heart.

"Britney has been much happier lately," the insider reveals.

"And those closest to her feel it's because she's received such tremendous support from her fans," the source says.

Even a friend's speculation on why someone might feel chipper can be wrong, so we'll take that with a grain of salt.

"The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever," the insider notes.

That is absolutely true.

Public scrutiny of Britney's case and the injustice of conservatorship laws in general has increased.

"While she hasn't been able to make changes to her conservatorship," the source grimly acknowledges.

The insider affirms that "she's received millions of messages from fans on social media."

"And," the source concludes, "she feels far more understood."

For the record, Britney did win a court victory earlier this year.

It was not a structural change to her conservatorship, but an important one.

Her father lost his bid to bar Bessemer Trust from having any say over her finances and investments.

Britney's team faced off briefly with Jamie's team in court this week.

She was challenging her father over a $300k payment that Britney didn't approve and wasn't notified of.

Britney wants the payment to Lou Taylor withdrawn, considering it excessive.

The hearing on Wednesday only lasted for about 20 minutes before the judge continued the case for another day.

However, Britney's attorney has already revealed plans to file a new petition at the next hearing, on April 27.

At that time, Britney's team will ask the court to make Jodi Montgomery Britney's permanent conservator, replacing Jamie.

Jodi is a professionally licensed conservator who briefly took over the role on a temporary basis in 2019.

At that time, Jamie had voluntarily stepped down due to health reasons.

Britney has requested that Jodi be named her permanent conservator in the past, in August of 2020. Let's hope that it works this time.