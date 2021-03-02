Britney Spears Praises Her Sons: How Much Does She Get to See Them?

Britney Spears appeared alongside her teenage sons in a recent, wholesome photo.

The legendary singer and supermom shared her own versions, and gushed about her boys.

But fans are curious, especially in light of her painful conservatorship.

Just how much time do Sean Preston and Jayden James get with their mom?

On Monday, March 1, Britney Spears posted two similar photos of herself with her teenage sons.

"It’s so crazy how time flies," Britney remarked. "My boys are so big now!!!!"

Both Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline are taller than their mother -- a touching milestone.

"I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama," Britney acknowledged.

She added that this is true for "especially a mama with boys."

Britney marveled at "seeing them grow up so fast!!!!"

"I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman," Britney praised her boys.

"And so kind," she raved, "that I must have done something right!!!!"

Britney has, in fact, done many things right. She is an excellent mother.

"I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time," Britney acknowledged.

She explained "cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities."

"And I totally get it ...." Britney emphasized. Few moms could understand as Britney does.

"But I went out of my way to make this cool edit," Britney noted of the dramatic version of the photo.

"And guess what," she teased. "They’re finally letting me post it!!!"

"Now I don’t feel left out anymore," Britney expressed.

"And I’m gonna go celebrate ...." Britney jokingly announced.

"Oh s--t I guess cool moms don’t do that ..." she continued the joke.

"Ok," Britney adorably concluded, "I’ll just read a book instead."

Basically every mother in the world has wanted to share pics of her kids, but heard them object.

Sadly, not every mother is as thoughtful and respectful of her children's wishes as Britney.

That includes celebrity moms ... but Britney knows better than anyone on earth that people are owed respect and autonomy.

The gushing post from a proud mom, seemingly prompted by a version of the photo posting to a fan account, stirred fan questions.

Just how much does Britney get to see her sons these days.

There has been a lot of focus upon the human rights violations in Britney's conservatorship ... but what's the custody situation?

Until fairly recently, Britney and Kevin Federline shared a 50/50 custody split of their two boys.

They each got their sons about half of the time, with Britney paying child support to Kevin.

Just a few years ago, in light of Britney's massive income from her Vegas residency, Kevin asked for and was granted an increase in support.

However, something changed in September of 2019.

Jamie Spears, Britney's widely reviled father, reportedly attacked one of his grandsons.

The boys were visiting with their grandfather. Jamie allegedly broke down a door and physically shook Sean Preston.

Britney and Kevin took immediate action in response to the alleged assault.

They modified their custody agreement so that the boys would spend more time with Kevin.

With Jamie holding Britney under his thumb through the conservatorship, it was easier to guarantee their safety with Kevin.

The custody agreement was modified to 70/30, with Kevin getting the boys more than two-thirds of the time.

Additionally, Kevin took out a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of his sons, barring the vile old man from either boy until late 2022.

It is unclear what their precise custody split is now ... and that is an issue complicated by the boys' ages.

Sean Preston is 15 years old. Jayden James is 14. They are growing up, as you can see in their latest photos.

Though we do not know how the conservatorship may play into things, they are generally at an age where custody is partially up to them.

It seems likely that they can probably come and go between Britney and Kevin as they choose (within reason), but we do not know for sure.