Britney Spears: I Cried for Two Weeks After the Framing Britney Documentary

As much as Britney Spears wants to tell her own story to the world, her conservatorship makes that difficult.

Which has left others to tell her story on her behalf ... for better or for worse.

For the first time, Britney is publicly responding to the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

This is a sensitive, painful topic for her.

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday night for her first-ever direct response to the documentary.

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged." her caption begins.

Britney, who was a child actress before launching her music career, emphasized that it was "really my whole life!!!"

"For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life," Britney added.

She referred to the dancing, done in an accompanying video, as what she needs "to feel wild and human and alive!!!"

Britney is an excellent performer, but sometimes you just need to spin around in your home, you know?

"I have been exposed my whole life," Britney acknowledged.

She recalled has she has spent almost all of her life "performing in front of people!!!"

Child stardom is no joke and exacts a toll even without going on to super-stardom.

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability," Britney expressed.

She explained "'cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media..."

"And," Britney lamented, "I still am till this day!!!!"

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on," Britney affirmed.

Britney added: "We still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!"

And then, as for the documentary itself, Britney shared her feelings on it.

"I didn't watch the documentary," Britney revealed.

"But from what I did see of it," she shared, "I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ..."

The documentary did re-hash some humiliating moments, even if the intention was not to attack her.

"I cried for two weeks," Britney shared with her fans and followers.

"And well," Britney admitted, "I still cry sometime!!!!"

(Yes, I have had "Lucky" playing nonstop in my head since I read this)

"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself," Britney detailed in her caption.

She wrote that she does what she can "to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!!"

"Every day dancing brings me joy!!!" Britney declared.

"I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ..." Britney announced.

She very sweetly concluded: "I'm here to pass on kindness "

Truly, it is difficult to think of a kinder soul than Britney.

The documentary did play back some heartbreaking and cruel moments.

For example, there was 2003's Diane Sawyer interview where Britney was asked what she "did" to lose Justin Timberlake.

And in 2006, now-disgraced NBC host Matt Lauer asked humiliating questions about Britney's then-nascent parenting skills.

That said ... this is one of those cases where she might be happier if she watched the whole thing.

However, sometimes people refuse to watch documentaries or biographical movies even when they are portrayed positively.

The reason? Well, sometimes watching it is too painful, no matter the intentions of the piece of media.

HollywoodLife has reported on Britney's well-being in recent weeks.

"Britney has been doing really well despite the constant battle over her conservatorship," the alleged insider reported.

"She is doing everything she can to focus on her health," the source added, "and Sam is 100% behind her daily routine and workouts."

"She has been eating really well and doing a lot of cooking with Sam," the insider reported.

The source claimed: "She also has been writing a lot and looking to the future."

"Britney feels a ton of support from fans," the insider added.

"Those closest to Britney prefer she didn’t read comments on social media in case people are unkind," the source alleged.

"But," the insider claimed, "she insists because she wants to know what people are saying."

The report concluded: "Her team wants her to thrive and feels the comments can be more harmful."