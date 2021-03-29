Briana DeJesus Responds to Rumors That She's Back With Javi Marroquin!

Back in October of 2020, Javi Marroquin tried to have sex with Kailyn Lowry in a Wawa parking lot.

As a result of his actions, Javi got dumped by fiancee Lauren Comeau, whom he has been caught cheating on multiple times.

But long before all of that absurdity, Javi was involved in a different sort of insane love triangle.

This one involved Kail and her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, both of whom Javi was banging at the same time.

This all took place shortly after Bri joined the cast, and it didn't exactly endear her to viewers ... or to her co-stars.

Perhaps that's why -- even all these years later -- when Bri needs to drum up interest in her Instagram page, she harkens back to the days when she was hooking up with Javi.

Last week, Briana posted a link to a Celebuzz article on her Instagram and Twitter pages.

She teased readers with a caption reading, "I'm back with Javi," which obviously led her followers to the conclusion that she had rekindled her romance with Marroquin.

Now, followers who actually clicked on the article would learn that Bri and Javi are not back together -- in fact, it seems that they haven't spoken in years.

More on that later.

But most people who saw the post were not completely reeled in by Briana's clickbait, and instead of clicking on the article, they simply accepted her declaration that the relationship is back on.

“I’m confused too why you’d get back with him?” one such follower asked, as reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

Now, here's where things get interesting.

Briana probably should've just played along and encouraged this follower to click the link.

Maybe she could've added a winking emoji to indicate that the situation isn't all that serious.

Instead, it seems that she had forgotten all about the article she linked to just a few hours earlier.

“Nobody is back with that shrimp,” Briana replied.

See, folks -- this is how clickbait operates:

Briana never got back together with Javi, and she never actually claimed that she got back together with Javi.

But if you scroll all the way to the end of the interminable Clickbait piece, you'll find an obviously sarcastic quote in which Bri jokes about getting back together with Javi.

“Since everyone is DYING to know the context of every little thing I tweet let’s just put it all out there…” DeJesus told Celebuzz.

“Yes I’m banging Javi Marroquin. We’re back together and planning to get married, Kail and I have rekindled after our drama and we’re BFF and hang all the time with Devoin together and we may do a Podcast and my Only Fans is full on p0rn and I’m loving it," she continued.

“Any other questions?” Bri went on, just in case wasn't already abundantly obvious that she was being sarcastic.

“The rumors y’all start are nuts. Have at it, though, and I’ll just sit back and laugh.”

So yeah, the whole plan could've gone off without a hitch, were it not for the fact that Bri totally spaced on it.

We guess this is the sort of thing that's bound to happen when you spread yourself too thin with entirely too much clickbait.

Let this be a lesson to the rest of you influencers -- sometimes, quality trumps quantity.