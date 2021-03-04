Briana DeJesus Opens OnlyFans Account, Will Not Be Showing Her Butthole

Briana DeJesus has a pair of announcements to make:

She has launched an OnlyFans account. You will not be seeing her naked on this OnlyFans account.

Sorry to disappoint, folks.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced to social meda followers this week that she is now part of this fast-growing content platform.

It features a number of second and third-rate celebrites, all of whom charge folks a certain amount to subscribe to their OnlyFans channel... on which the celebrites in question post, well, pretty much anything.

For the most part, however, we must be frank:

Most account holders use OnlyFans to deliver NSFW photos and/or videos.

DeJesus, though, isn't about to go there.

"Y’all, I made an only fans lmao what do I do now????? How does this work???" she asked on Twitter on Wednesday night, referencing her previous OnlyFans rejection and adding:

"FYI, this time I didn’t get rejected lmao."

According to one follower, however, Briana will get rejected by those who use the service if she doesn't provide them with a specfic type of content.

"If you don’t put your butthole on it just delete it, it won’t make much money," replied this individual, prompting the following response from DeJesus:

"Lmao I would never."

Last month, Briana said she "would love for y'all to get to know me on a more personal level," hence her interest in this platform.

She then made it clear that she meant VERY personal, considering she went ahead and talked at length on Instagram about her favorite sex toy.

It's apparently a "clitoral vacuum stimulator," and DeJesus she said it is "something that she uses all the time."

We're not sure what this says about boyfriend Javi, but Briana added at the time of the x-rated apparatus:

"It will not disappoint you," especially if you place it on the "highest" setting for maximum pleasure.

This really is useful information for a certain sector of social media users out there.

"Men, if you're watching this you can definitely give this to your ladies to spice things up in the bedroom," DeJesus added.

As you can therefore tell, while Briana may not be stripping down to show any private body parts on OnlyFans, this doesn't mean her account won't delve into certain sensitive topics.

Last summer, the reality star said she wants a man with "big dick energy," prior to going shopping at an adult store for a vibrator.

In this case, we actually are sure what that says about boyfriend Javi.

Well done, dude!

DeJesus, of course, has been front and center since 2017 on Teen Mom 2.

She has shared plenty about her personal life in front of MTV cameras.

Why, some are wondering, does she feel a need to share more via OnlyFans?

Perhaps, these same folks are now theorizing, because she recently quit the show.