Briana DeJesus Gets Dragged By Fans: Stop With the Plastic Surgery!

Like many of her Teen Mom colleagues, Briana DeJesus has had a bit of work done.

It's easy for viewers to judge, but we think most people can probably imagine what an alluring option plastic surgery must seem to newly-rich and newly-famous single moms.

Anyway, Bri has never attempted to conceal the fact that she's gone under the knife.

In fact, she seems to delight in showing off the results of her procedures.

But as with any star who's undergone more than a few nips and tucks, Bri has been the target of a good deal of criticism.

And during a recent discussion of her new look on a Teen Mom Reddit forum, critics absolutely unloaded on the mother of two.

It all started when one user posted a photo of DeJesus before she'd had any work done.

The comment thread that followed was filled with backhanded compliments in which users remarked on how attractive Briana used to be.

“She was soooo pretty before all the surgeries,” one commenter wrote, according to The Sun.

“This looks nothing like her anymore. Yes she was a teen but damn I would've never have guess that was her," another remarked

“Shame she went plastic,” a third chimed in.

A fourth user really went all-in with a description of Briana that can only be described as needlessly cruel.

"Plastic topper on a sh--ty wedding cake," this person wrote.

This is a style of commentary known as "concern trolling" in which haters disguise their harsh criticism as advice that's delivered with the best of intentions.

You'll notice that most of Briana's haters like to dress their insults up as flattery for her former self.

It's a uniquely insidious form of hate that allows the hater to maintain their position atop their moral high horse.

The latest criticism comes on the heels of a similar situation in which Devoin Austin attacked DeJesus for allegedly spending too much money on plastic surgery, and neglecting her kids as a result.

"I got my body done for free," Bri clapped back on that occasion.

"The plastic surgery I got done shouldn’t matter cause I still take care of my kids. My kids never go without," the mother of two continued.

"I make sure my kids have everything before I get a new ass. Plus I never even paid for my surgery it was all for freeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee."

Regardless of how the rest of us feel about Briana's plastic surgery, it's her body, and she's free to do with it as she pleases.

And we actually believe her when she says she got her work done for free.

After all, celebrity plastic surgeons like the famous Dr. Miami often exchange work for social media endorsements, and since Briana is not the least bit shy about the procedures she's had done, she's usually happy to make such an arrangement.

Of course, DeJesus also works a full-time job in addition to starring on Teen Mom 2, so she's got money to spare.

The point is, maybe we should all just stop concerning ourselves with Bri's finances and appearance, especially when such concern is just a thinly-veiled excuse to hurl insults.