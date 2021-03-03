Braunwyn Windham-Burke: Fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Changes are coming to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

This much is a certainty.

But which cast member is coming? Which long-time star is going? Who's status is very much up in the air?

These are the questions that have been floating around the Internet for several weeks now..

According to celebrity gosisp blogger Tamara Tattles, however, we may have the answer to at least one of these questions.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is about to get the axe, according to this astute observer of the franchise.

Windham-Burke garnered a great deal of backlash last season for allegedly staging storylines for season 15 and even calling the paparazzi on herself.

Perhaps most damning of all, she admitted on an episode in late 2020 that she actually punched her husband, Sean.

“I just, I lost it," Braunwyn told the camera on Season 15 Epispde 9. "I lost my temper again with Sean belittling me over the vacuum cleaner.

“Instead of being like, ‘Yeah, I’ll help you’ -- ’cause he’s still going to the office. He’s still working. He’s still getting out of the house.

"Instead of helping, he made fun of me and I lost it and I smacked him."

She even confessed to having hit Sean at least "a couple of times" over the years.

Viewers did take note of this incident and this admission.

But it still feels as if not enough attention was brought to what Windham-Burke did and said.

“Ummmmm we’re just gonna gloss right past Braunwyn physically abusing her husband on multiple occasions!?" asked one social media user in December, adding:

"Was there even a domestic violence disclaimer on this episode!? Imagine if any of the husbands made that same statement."

Braunwyn has since come out and made headlines for saying she's a lesbian.

But lesbians shouldn't be punching people, either.

In related news, no one seems to know just who will return for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16.

Even Andy Cohen has said that a "reboot" of some kind is likely on the way.

As of right now, it sounds as if Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Elizabeth Vargas have all been asked back ... Tamra Judge may even make a return.

You'll notice one name NOT included on that list, we're sure.

And that's because Kelly Dodd may have said one too many racist and/or elitist and/or stupid things this past season to continue.

This awful human being has alleged that Bravo will never fire her and has teased to fans that she has every intention of appearing on Season 16.

But it may not be up to her.

"It's actually kinda funny... I've heard these rumors every year for the last five years," Dodd Tweeted last month, adding at the time:

"Looking forward to my sixth season #RHOC 16!"

Dodd, however, is a terrible person who doesn't believe in wearing masks and who is symbolic of almost everything wrong with America.

A Bravo spokesperson says no decisions have yet been made about Season 16.

Let's just hope the cast does not include this bigoted moron.