Brandi Glanville: Ramona Singer is the Worst Human Alive! Kenya Moore is the Devil!

Some celebrities are known for their careful statements and strict filters on what they say.

Brandi Glanville is known for saying whatever she wants about former castmates and, well, anyone else.

Now, she's doing just that -- about Ramona Singer and about Kenya Moore.

Brandi's targeting more than just Housewives, opening up about her ex and claiming to have added another famous notch to her bedpost.

Late last week, Brandi Glanville was a guest on Anne Heche and Heather Duffy Boylston's podcast, Better Together.

She and her longtime friend and fellon guest Kristen Taekman had long ago gone to dinner with Ramona Singer in Los Angeles.

The results, Brandi shared, were embarrassing and repulsive.

“I had two of my girlfriends with me,” Brandi recalled on Thursday.

“One of them is a big producer," she noted. "But who cares? You don’t treat people poorly.”

Unfortunately, the other women at the table were not the only victims of Ramona's alleged rudeness.

“This woman came in. She was so rude to my two friends who literally own f--king Hollywood," Brandi described.

She continued: "And the waiter, I was mortified."

“We went to Soho House because she’d never been there," Brandi said, "and we literally pretended to leave in a cab and went back after she left.”

“She was the worst human being I’ve ever met in my life,” Brandi described.

This is when Kristen spoke up about Ramona's bad behavior.

Ramona had made a TikTok with her daughter, Avery, in which she blasted Kristen as some "nobody."

“That just goes to show you about her personality," Kristen described.

"That’s just the worst example to set for your daughter," she assessed.

Kristen continued: "‘She’s a nobody?’ That’s downright mean and ugly."

Kristen admonished Ramona to “stop with the women supporting women bit because it’s bulls--t.”

It so often is.

There is a difference between genuine solidarity and demands for unconditional, unwarranted support.

Brandi then reflected upon her less than enjoyable experiences with another Housewife, Kenya Moore, whom she met on (yikes) Celebrity Apprentice.

“She is the devil! The devil. I had my first panic attack from her,” Brandi expressed.

Well, at least Brandi can look on the bright side: no matter what Kenya was like, there was someone much worse on that show.

Famously, Brandi feuded with her ex, Eddie Cibrian, and with his mistress-turned-wife, Leann Rimes. But things have changed.

“It took me 10 years to be in the position where I can go have Christmas dinner with them and not be a super-c--t and want to murder everyone," Brandi said.

"Literally a decade of fighting… I couldn’t just put it aside," she acknowledged. "I wasted a decade of my life."

Later, the guests were invited to play a game of Marry, F--k, Kill with Trevor Noah, Carson Daly, and Ryan Seacrest.

Kristen dished: “We’re not going to name names, but there’s three guys you mentioned, and each of us have had something with two of the three.”

Brandi answered: “I’m going to marry Trevor, I’m going to go ahead and f*ck Ryan because I know what I’m doing. I’m going to kill Carson.”