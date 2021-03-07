Bethenny Frankel Trashes Meghan Markle: Stop Whining, You Entitled Biatch!

A few hours before Meghan Markle opens up to Oprah Winfrey and, presumably, unloads on Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family...

... Bethenny Frankel has gone ahead and unloaded on Meghan Markle.

In a major and unabashed way.

On Sunday evening, CBS will air a lengthy interview wiith Markle and Prince Harry.

As a few sneak peeks have already given away, the couple will relay to viewers for the first time what life was like for them under the rule of Buckingham and Kensington Palace.

Due all the swarming paparazzi and negative press attention, for example, Harry has already said he feared for his wife's life.

Hence why the husband and wife moved to Los Angeles several months ago and left their Royal Duties behind.

Markle, for her past, will tell Oprah that the Royal Family has been spreading lies about her, labeling her a bully and trying to paint her in an awful light.

The former actress hasn't outwardly spoken in such a pointed manner before, but she's made it very clear that life as a Royal was quite challenging.

Meghan has often said that she's harassed all the time by trolls on social media.

And does anyone out there doubt this is true?

Actually, yes.

Kind of.

After a fan Tweeted to Frankel, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City alum, about Markle, the ex-Bravo personality replied as follows:

"Yeah cause the staff were so respectful of [Meghan].

"Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals.

"Thinking face #MARRY."

Yikes, huh?

Frankel is basically telling Markle to shut her face and stop her whining because she's been living a rather amazing life for years now and shouldn't complain when surrounded by such opulence and wealth.

But does that really mean one can't be unhappy?

Or that one can't be mistreated?

For the record...

CBS paid a licensing fee of between $7 and $9 million to air this Oprah special, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A spokeswoman for Meghan and Harry, however, told the newspaper that the paid are not being compensated for the interview

Moreover, a rep for Oprah's Harpo Productions told E! News that no payment of any kind was made Harry and Meghan, or their foundation, for the interview or for any licensing fees.

Bethenny continued:

"I [100 emoji] give Harry a break.

"This isn't the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events."

This is a reference to Harry's mom, Princess Diana, being killed in a 1997 car crash because she was fleeing from the paparazzi.

In an excerpt from the CBS special, released a few days ago, Oprah asks the duchess why this was the right time to give her an interview.

"That we're on the other side of a lot of, a lot of life experience that's happened," Markle responds.

"And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then.

"That wasn't my choice to make."

She concludes on this topic:

"So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say:

"'Yes, I'm ready to talk.' To say it for yourself.

"To be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."

Once again, though, Bethenny didn't wanna hear it.

"I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized," she Tweeted.

"I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It's a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose.

"You can't play stupid & smart."