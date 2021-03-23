Bethenny Frankel: Engaged to Paul Bernon!!!!!

It has been QUITE the week for Bethenny Frankel.

First, at long last, eight years after splitting from her husband, the famous Real Housewives of New York alum finally made her divorce from Jason Hoppy official.

The two reached a financial settlement back in 2016, but had been fighting in court ever since over custody of their 10-year old daughter, Bryn.

Terms of the ex-couple's divorce have not been made public.

And just how did Frankel celebrate this news?

She got engaged!

To Paul Bernon!

Neither Bethenny nor Paul has confirmed this development themselves, but People Magazine is confident enough to have reported on the engagement this morning.

The entrepreneur began dating Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer, in 2018.

The two recently sparked engagement rumors when Frankel was spotted wearing a gigantic diamond ring over the weekend in Florida.

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the emerald-cut diamond is flanked by trapezoid side stones and is likely 8 to 10 carats in size.

“Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $750,000 to $1,000,000,” Money told Stylish.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, Frankel gushed about her romance, saying things at the time with Bernon were "wonderful."

And it sure seems as if they've only gotten better in the ensuing year-plus.

“She’s always said she’s fine being by herself, but she’s 50 now and having a life partner, someone she can call her husband, is more important to her now,” an insider recently told In Touch about the pair's engagement.

“She wants the commitment and Paul makes her happy.”

Added Frankel in 2019:

"He's a good person who I love.

"I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

Elsewhere, Frankel also discussed Bernon's relationship with Bryn during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"Bryn knows him and loves him," she said. "They're very, very similar people."

Prior to her relationship with Bernon, Bethenny was romantically involved with Dennis Shields.

The couple were together off and on for two years before he died in August 2018.

We send Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon our very best wishes!

We hope this relationship lasts forever and ever and ever!