Bethenny Frankel Apologizes to Meghan Markle: My Bad, Your Life Sucked!

You never really know what someone is going through.

Of all the bombshells dropped by Meghan Markle during her Sunday night interview with Oprah Winfrey -- She's having a girl! The Palace is full of racists! Kate Middleton made her cry! -- the statement above sums up Markle's most disturbing revelation.

The 39-year-old admitted to having suicidal thoughts in early 2016.

She talked in detail about both her mental health struggles and the refusal of what she referred to as "The Institution" to get her any sort of professional assistance.

"It was very clear and very scary,” Meghan told Oprah in a heartbreaking confession of wanting to take her own life due to all the media and Palace scrutiny.

“I just didn’t see a solution.”

Just a heartbreaking and tragic admission from Markle, one that likely made many viewers feel sympathetic and maybe even guilty for supporting The Royal Family in any way over the years.

Perhaps no one more so than Bethenny Frankel.

Mere hours before Markle and Prince Harry spoke in primetime to Oprah, the former Bravo personality trashed Markle for being entitled and ungrateful.

"Cry me a river," Tweeted Frankel, prior to running down Markle's resume:

"The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals."

Yes, she really wrote that.

This was an insensitive and ignorant take before Markle even uttered a word on Sunday.

It's ridiculous to think that a wealthy person - especially a wealthy person who fell in love and therefore ended up in a life she never asked for - can't have real problems.

"I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized," Bethenny added yesterday, comparing her situation to that of Markle... despite any actual similarities.

Continued Frankel:

"I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It's a rose w petals & thorns.

"People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose.

"You can't play stupid & smart."

Late on Sunday, however? Well, life came at Bethenny really fast.

After Frankel watched Markle cry and talk about a mental health breakdown, while adding that members of the Royal Family were concerned her son would be too Black?

Bethenny returned to Twitter and at least acknowledged the most obvious thing ever - even by Twitter standards, she had previously jumped to some wild conclusions.

"I watched M & H sit down," the Real Housewives of New York City alum Tweeted.

"Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless."

"I'm a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice.

"I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you."

Frankel, meanwhile, was far from the only celebrity to respond to Markle's interview on social media.

Many others expressed sorrow for Meghan, along with anger at the Royal Family for pushing away someone so smart, sophisticated and kind.

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," wrote Serena Williams, a good friend of Markle's.

"We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism," the greatest tennis player of all time wrote.

"The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."

Here are a few other excerpts from the reactions of a few other stars:

Andy Cohen: "Fully on the Sussex's side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William - sounds really bad. Also - we need the return of the big Oprah interview."

Sarah Silverman: "Harry should take Meghan's last name."

Brooklyn Decker: "What does The Firm do now?"

Matt James: "Not surprised at all by what I'm hearing, just a sad reminder."

Not every famous person is on Team Meghan, however.

The usual awful suspects decided to crap on Markle amid her most traumatic reveal:

Piers Morgan: "This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family."

"I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful."

Megyn Kelly: "Meghan Markle had no idea the Queen was different than a Hollywood celebrity? And she never googled Harry? Umm...

Yes, we are as surprised as you to learn this today:

Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly are still a thing.