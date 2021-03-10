Audrey Roloff: Marriage is a Business! But I'm NOT Trying to Monetize Mine! Buy My Book!

by at .

29-year-old Audrey Roloff has six and a half years of marital experience under her belt.

So, naturally, she and Jeremy are giving everyone advice on how to build a successful marriage.

Auj's latest grain of wisdom is to view your marriage "like a business."

But still, she insists that she's not trying to profit off of her union ... even as she promotes their book.

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff Promote Their Marital Advice

Audrey Roloff shared her unorthodox approach to marriage on Instagram.

"Have you every thought about coming up with a mission statement for your marriage?" she asked her followers.

Auj added: "Do you have family pillars or values that help serve a framework for your decisions, priorities, lifestyle, goals and dreams as a family?"

Audrey Roloff Turns Serious

Beginning her sales pitch, Auj wrote: "we are helping YOU craft your own marriage mission statement and family values."

"Every successful organization, business, sports team, or church has a mission statement, goals, values and yearly summits to check in on these things," she observed.

"But," Audrey asked, "have you ever consider how your marriage and family might benefit from the same foundational framework?"

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff in 2020

"No because we don’t run our marriage as a business…" one follower replied, clearly uncomfortable.

Audrey saw and responded: "Have you ever thought about your marriage having a greater purpose beyond itself?"

The follower, unimpressed, asked: "greater purpose like profiting off it? No."

Audrey Roloff Holds Book

"No," Audrey replied. "Not like profiting off it."

She wrote: "We believe marriage [serves] a greater purpose than loving each other."

"We believe it can serve and bless others," Auj explained, "and have a specific unified purpose, vision, and mission."

Audrey Roloff IG marriage as a business part 01 of 02

"It could be raising children," Audrey suggested, "being hospitable."

She also recommended: "Turning others towards Christ in creative ways."

Audrey noted that one might do so "by using your combined skills, [talents], and passions, etc."

Audrey Roloff IG marriage as a business part 02 of 02

A lot of fans are scratching their heads at that.

Making a marriage "about" something other than that relationship sounds like a way to derail a loving union.

Many speculated that Audrey is just looking for things to talk about, which makes sense.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Anniversary Pic

Right now, Audrey and Jeremy's whole job is essentially to just churn out content.

There's no shame in that, of course.

They need to get attention and, of course, sell more copies of their book.

Audrey Roloff Laughs

As always, a lot of fans are questioning whether Audrey and Jeremy are really the best advice-givers.

They were married in 2014. They haven't even been wedded long enough for a "seven-year itch."

How many other milestones are still ahead of them? How many potential marital hurdles.

Audrey Roloff Body

Additionally, some fans are rubbed the wrong way by, well, the appearance of profiting off of their marriage.

Audrey is clearly targeting a very specific demographic -- relatively young, white, conservative Christians like herself.

There's an audience for that, for people who feel "isolated" from "the culture of their peers" even though they're not exactly a minority.

Audrey Roloff in a Video

Look, nobody really objects to Audrey's business-minded determination -- not exactly.

But some of Audrey's less-than-acceptable statements have upset people who genuinely wanted to like her.

Also, the more that she talks about deliberate choices in marriage, the faker and more troubled she and Jer sound. No marriage should need that much work.

