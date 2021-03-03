Ariela Weinberg: Why Eagle-Eyed 90 Day Fiance Fans Think She's Back in America

During Ariela Weinberg's recent 90 Day Bares All appearance, she didn't have great news for fans.

She revealed that Biniyam kept disappearing on her and the baby, just as he had done on camera.

But some eagle-eyed viewers were less focused upon Ariela's words than on her background.

And there may be a major clue that she is back in the US.

Some time in the back end of 2020, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre left Ethiopia.

Ethiopia was, simply put, no longer safe.

They don't just have themselves to think of -- they had to keep baby Avi safe, too.

So, recently, Ariela delivered her grim relationship update on 90 Day Bares All.

The short version is that she still has complaints, and Biniyam still keeps giving her reasons to complain.

But take a look at what eagle-eyed viewers noticed on the Discovery Plus spinoff.

Each region of the world has their own ideas about electrical outlets, which is always a pain for travelers.

In Ethiopia, outlets tend to receive narrow prongs, rather than America's set up involving long, flat prongs and often a third rod.

What is Ariela doing with an American outlet in her room? Is she in the US? Did she leave Biniyam, or is he with her?

So, first of all, at least from what Ari said on Bares All, she didn't mention coming back to the US.

Ari described ongoing tension with Biniyam's family, who seem determined to make her miserable.

And if she had returned to the United States ... surely Biniyam's sisters, who were also on the episode, would have raised hell. Literally.

Instead, they whined about how Ariela wasn't happy at family events -- which can last from 12 to 24 hours.

Ariela in the mean time mentioned how Biniyam is often gone without explanation and out of contact, sometimes at work, sometimes hanging out with friends.

None of that works if she's flown back to New England, with or without Biniyam.

Additionally, back when we learned that Ariela and Biniyam weren't in Ethiopia, the two were spotted in Kenya.

Incidentally, Kenya's outlets are different from Ethiopia's or America's.

In Kenya, outlets have three flat holes forming segments of a triangle -- not what we see behind Ariela.

An additional wrench thrown into the mix is that we don't know exactly when Bares All was filmed.

But we do know that in October of 2019, Ariela recorded an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She appears to be in the exact same bedroom -- with the same bedframe, same standing lamp, and same questionable choice of wall coloring.

Does this mean that Ariela also filmed for Bares All around that time?

We just don't know.

However, there's something that fans should consider when it comes to these outlets.

A lot of hotels that cater to American tourists will have American-style outlets.

This is so that we can charge our devices while visiting without bothering with an adapter.

It's a sweet gesture ... and it makes the outlet detail all but meaningless.

So, maybe Ariela and Biniyam were still in Ethiopia when that was filmed.

Maybe they were already in Kenya in a rental of some kind, with a convenient outlet.

But the chances of Ariela being in the states seem slim for the moment ... even though the chances of a happily ever after with Biniyam seem even slimmer.