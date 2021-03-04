Anna Duggar: Spotted Hiding Baby Bump While Celebrating Josh's Birthday?!

For weeks now, rumors that Anna Duggar is pregnant with her seventh child have been circulating non-stop on social media.

Of course, Duggar rumors are always flying around on Instagram and Twitter, and it can be tough to know which ones to believe.

Usually, the ones about pregnancy are pretty spot-on, but even so, sometimes web sleuths jump the gun and declare that there's another Duggar bun in the oven without any real proof.

The latest reports about Anna are not supported by anything that we would call hard evidence, but there's still reason to believe that she might be concealing her seventh pregnancy.

The speculation began with a video that was taken at a family birthday party and posted on Instagram by Jessa Duggar.

Fans claim that Anna appears to be sporting a baby bump in the clip.

Obviously, it's tough to say for sure, and speculation about a woman's midsection is generally -- and rightly -- deemed offensive.

That said, recent developments seem to support the claim that Anna might be pregnant.

And, to make matters even more mysterious, she might be attempting to conceal her pregnancy from the public.

On Tuesday, Anna's husband, Josh Duggar, celebrated his 33rd birthday.

To us, the birth of a predator is never a cause for celebration, but that's just one of the many ways in which the Duggars are a different breed.

Anyway, Anna paid tribute to her repulsive husband by posting a photo of the entire family on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Joshua! I love being by your side — looking forward to what the next 33 years have in store for us!" she captioned the pic.

For the most part, comments on the pic were positive and complimentary, but thankfully, a few folks took the time to remind the world that Josh is a monster.

"Beautiful family you have their [sic] Anna. I mean I would take Josh out of the picture. But overall amazing photo. I can't believe how big the kids are now!" one person wrote.

"Hopefully the next 33 are not like the first, and hopefully he has gotten enough help to change is Mind and heart," another added.

And then there those who still want to know the status of Anna's uterus:

"Why haven’t you announced pregnancy?" one person wrote.

Yes, folks are convinced that Anna is using her youngest child, Maryella Duggar, to conceal her burgeoning baby bump.

Obviously, it's not exactly shocking news if Anna is pregnant.

Duggar women are taught from a young age that procreation is their primary reason for being.

But what's suprising in Anna's case -- if, of course, she's pregnant -- is the the fact that she seems to be hiding this news from fans.

As Katie Joy of the popular YouTube vlog Without a Crystal Ball points out, Jessa Duggar's video was deleted from Instagram shortly after the speculation began.

"Jessa Seewald might have accidentally exposed a family secret. She uploaded a video of Henry’s birthday party," Joy observed.

"Then she quickly unlisted it & at the very end – a very pregnant looking Anna Duggar is cutting ice cream cake," she continued.

"Jessa has never uploaded a video & then unlisted one before."

One reason for the secrecy might be that Josh and Anna are living in a windowless warehouse on Jim Bob's property -- not exactly the ideal circumstances in which to welcome a seventh child.

“There's no sign of him working and he only leaves when he drives the family out in a blue minivan," a source recently said of Josh's situation.

“He pulled the short straw with his living arrangements, too," the insider added.

"His brother Joseph and his wife Kendra's log cabin is picturesque and impressive while Josh's warehouse doesn’t look like the most welcoming of places.”

Yikes. While the thought of Josh suffering brings us tremendous pleasure, the idea of an innocent wife and seven children living in those circumstances is undeniably sad.