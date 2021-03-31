Anna Duggar Makes Stunning Return to Counting On; Could Josh Be Next?!?

Anna Duggar took TLC viewers by major surprise on Tuesday night.

No, the 32-year old did not announce she's pregnant with her seventh child, despite incessant speculation these days around the Internet about the state of her womb.

Duggar did, however, make an unexpected return to reality television.

On Tuesday night, the mother of six appeared on the latest episode of Counting On, stopping by the program for the first time in six years.

She had last been seen on TLC air back when the Duggars starred on 19 Kids and Counting, a show that was canceled afterr Anna's husband, Josh Duggar, admitted to having molested his own sisters as a teenager.

In the short scene that featured Anna, she joined mother-in-law Michelle and sisters-in-law Jessa and Joy-Anna as the family made adorable Easter hats with their kids.

Making sure the children didn't burn themselves with glue guns, Anna said at one point:

"It's fun seeing the older ones do it on their own."

Pretty harmless in a vacuum, of course.

But Anna Duggar does not live in a vacuum.

In June of 2013, word broke that Josh had inappropriately touched several women -- including four of his underaged sisters -- back when he was around 15 years old.

The stunning allegations led to the cancellation of 19 Kids & Counting in 2015 after seven years on the air.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret,” Duggar said in a statement around that time.

“I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation.

“We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.

"I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

Not long afterwards, it also came out that Josh had been cheating on Anna with women he met on the adulerty website Ashley Madison.

Cue another mea culpa.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, and I became unfaithful to my wife," Josh said after he got exposed.

"I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

Concuded Josh:

I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust.

The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, I was hiding my own personal failings.

As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose to our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences. I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example.

I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.

Josh has not been featured in any capacity on TLC since these scandals broke.

Neither had Anna, until this past Tuesday evening, but the multiple-time mother has been heard from more and more of late on social media.

On occasion, she would show off her true MAGA colors and claim Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

On other occasions, she would fuel speculation that she's pregnant yet again.

Now that's been back on the air, meanwhile, there's some concern that Josh may follow.

Would TLC really focus its cameras once more on the admitted child molestor and disloyal husband?

We'll need to stay tuned to find out.

And then never tune in ever again if so.