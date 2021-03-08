Anna Duggar: Did She Just Drop a Hint That She's Pregnant With Baby #7?!

Usually, when a member of the Duggar family gets pregnant, she can't wait to shout the news from the rooftops

But Anna Duggar's situation is very different from those of her sisters-in-law.

Though she's still beloved by Counting On fans, Anna is married to the infamous Josh Duggar, which means there's a tinge of scandal to just about everything she does.

When Anna became pregnant with her sixth child, she eagerly shared the news with the public.

And she was probably shocked by the less than enthusiastic reaction.

It turns out some folks don't love the idea of a known sexual predator welcoming more children into his home.

These days, it's rumored that Anna is pregnant with her seventh child, but so far, she's refused to comment on the matter.

And it's not hard to see why.

Either the rumors are untrue, and the entire internet has been needlessly calling attention to Anna's midsection for several weeks now.

Or they're untrue, and Anna can look forward to being harassed for the next several months, as she receives all of the rage critics usually direct at Josh,

We're not defending her decision to stay married to a man who molested five young girls, but you can see how Anna might feel that she's stuck in a "rock and a hard place" situation.

And that might be why she's choosing to focus on someone else's uterus instead.

Back in October of 2020, Anna's sister Susanna Keller announced her second pregnancy via social media:

"We're adding a little more love to our family," Susanna wrote.

"Due to arrive 5.8.2021. #surprisebigsis, #pregnant and #loveyoualready."

Susanna is persona non grata at Duggar family functions due to the fact that she's divorced and she welcomed her first child out of wedlock.

We probably don't need to tell you that those are both major no-nos in Jim Bob's world.

In spite of what Jim Bob thinks, Anna has decided to maintain contact with her sister, a decision that's probably not popular among her in-laws.

Anna is not exactly one of the Duggar family's resident rebels -- in fact, she's often criticized for sticking too closely to Jim Bob's cultish teachings.

But on the Susanna matter, she's stood firm.

And this week, Anna publicly sided with her sister by enthusiastically commenting on Susanna's latest pregnancy pic.

Susanna posted the above photo, and Anna was quick to respond with one word that confirms the siblings are as close as ever:

"Stunning!" she wrote.

Now, to us, this story is worth reporting because it serves as an encouraging reminder that Anna is not entirely under her father-in-law's thumb.

She knows that Jim Bob would prefer that she not interact with her sister in public forums, but she did so anyway.

That's good stuff.

However, for many Duggar fans, this exchange serves as further evidence that Anna is pregnant.

We guess they think that the only reason Anna is commenting is because she has babies on the brain?

We're not really sure, but for whatever reason, fans are full-blown obsessed with the possibility of Anna welcoming a seventh child.

To be honest, we have no idea if she's currently expecting, but if not, we're sure she will be relatively soon.

And it seems that whenever the time comes, she'll want to brace herself for a whole lot of unwelcome attention from "fans."