Angelina Pivarnick: My Husband and I Never Get It On. Not Ever!

Angelina Pivarnick has not been married for very long.

But she talks like someone who has been a wife for many decades, at least in one important area:

The bedroom.

While staging a second wedding with husband Chris Larangeira on a February episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality star revealed to her roommates that she has very little intercourse with her soulmate.

Angelina really makes a point of hammering home just how infrequently she gets hammered, too.

“Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either,” Pivarnick admitted on air.

“Maybe on the redo, we’ll finally have sex. Probably not but I’m just saying. Yeah, it’s probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex.”

Welp.

That's unfortunate.

Chris and Angelina initialy got married in November 2019 at Park Château Estate and Gardens in New Jersey.

The event -- which aired during the revamped Jersey Shore Season 3 finale -- caused quite a bit of drama for the show after Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley insulted Angelina during their wedding reception speeches.

And we mean destroyed.

They roasted the f--k out of Angelina on her own big day.

Snooki has since left the program, allegedly because she was sick of this controversy and sick of feuding with her co-stars.

Deena, however, squashed her beff with Angelina earlier this year during Season 4.

Conversely, Jenni and Angelina have feuded for years...

... and there doesn't appear to be an end in sight to the rivalry.

“I just really am excited to see everyone, except Angelina,” JWOWW said during a January episode of Family Vacation when she headed to las Vegas to meet up with the cast.

“I’ll always be sorry for the speech because of the way that I thought I made her feel.

"But that doesn’t give Angelina the right to say she can talk to me and it doesn’t give my roommates the right to try and force us to have a conversation.”

Later, when the pair at last had a discussion, the former EMT ultimately ended up in tears.

“The f-cking girl is unpredictable,” she said in a confessional interview at the time.

“I don’t know what she’s going to come in like. It’s been 11 years of back and forth.

"This whole entire trip has been great up until this point, but this girl always tries to sabotage it.”

Along these lines, sort of, it sure sounds like Angelina could benefit from some back and forth in a different sense.

By which we mean... her husband's crotcch rearing back and then going forth into her private parts.

If you know what we mean.