Angelina Pivarnick Flaunts Surgery Results In New Bikini Selfie!

Angelina Pivarnick has come a long way since the days when she was referred to as the Staten Island dump, the dirty hamster, the Rob Kardashian of SI, and so on.

Sure, she still gets roasted by her housemates from time to time, but gone are the days when Angelina would respond to the trash-talk by cramming all of her belongings into a Hefty back and heading home.

On the most recent seasons of Shore, Angelina has toughed it out -- even after that infamous bridesmaids' speech at her wedding.

And toughing it out means making big bucks as a cast member on one of the most lucrative reality shows on television.

And all those massive paydays mean plenty of cash to spend on plastic surgery.

And, like Snooki and JWoww before her, Angelina has taken full advantage by undergoing a number of cosmetic procedures.

To her credit, Pivarnick's not shy about the work she's had done.

In fact, she delights in sharing the results with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Case in point, Angelina's latest bikini selfie:

Now, signs of spring are everywhere these days, and we're as geared up as anyone for a pandemic-free summer.

But the northeast is still about two months away from bikini season, which means that Angeliners donned this swimwear strictly for your viewing pleasure.

And regardless of how she came by that figure, there's no denying that she's looking good these days.

There was a time when Angelina would have taken this opportunity to send a message to her haters.

Instead, she's now encouraging her followers to help make the world a better place.

"You have the power to make people feel good," she captioned her pic.

“Let’s all use that power today and say one nice thing to a stranger. I promise you will make them smile. Life is super short and we should all learn to love each other a little bit more.”

Taking a cue from Angie's caption, most of the commenters kept their remarks complimentary.

Pivarnick's followers hailed her as “beautiful,” “amazing,” and “awesome."

“@angelinamtv you are killing it sis!!!!" wrote one enthusiastic commenter.

Thankfully, the post was refreshingly free of speculation about what sort of procedured Angelina has undergone.

In a way the Shore star got in front of those rumors by always being upfront.

In other words, Angelina loves plastic surgery, and she doesn't care who knows it.

Speaking out after she received her most recent butt lift, Pivarnick revealed that she'd rather go under the knife than do a single squat.

“I don’t do squats. I haven’t done one squat in like years and I’m not going to do squats," the Shore star told Page Six.

“I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest.”

You might disagree with Angelina's views on fitness, but you have to give her props for not mincing words.

Angelina might look more like Kim Kardashian by the day, but there's no denying that the look is working for her.

And even Vinny Guadagnino can't hate on that.