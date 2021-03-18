Angela Deem Debuts 80 Pound Weight Loss, STUNS 90 Day Fiance Fans

As we reported last week, Angela Deem will be on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6.

After she filmed for that, however, the grandmother underwent weight loss surgery.

Until now, Angela has been extremely coy about showing off the results of the procedure.

Finally, she is unveiling her brand new self.

Angela Deem is a 55-year-old grandmother.

Last January, she and Michael Ilesanmi married in Nigeria.

Shortly thereafter, she had to return alone to the United States.

Despite being married, the two remained separated by new immigration policy and by the pandemic.

While those policies have since changed and some 90 Day Fiance stars are already benefitting, legal processes take time.

Angela has spent her time without Michael and in lockdown working on herself -- in a big way.

As she revealed at the Tell All special, she planned to undergo weight loss surgery.

Michael expresses his opposition, emphasizing that he loves Angela just the way that she is ... or, well, was.

But Angela was adamant that she was going through with it, and that she was doing it for herself.

This week, Angela Deem officially unveiled her new look in Us Weekly.

Her appearance has been radically transformed, including a weight loss of over 80 pounds.

A huge motivating factor, Angela shared, was concerns over her health.

“I’ve always wanted to enhance my look for Michael," Angela admitted.

She shared that she felt driven to do so "because of his age."

"But this journey – people need to know – I felt like I would have died without the weight-loss surgery," Angela confessed.

Angela expressed: “I worried, if I don’t get on the table, I’m gonna die.”

She also was concerned about known risks involved with the weight-loss operation itself.

However, not only did she decide to go through with it, but she opted to get more work done.

Angela explained why she underwent liposuction and a breast reduction at the same time as her primary procedure.

“I said, ‘Listen, I’m not going back and forth to California!’" Angela recalled.

She explained: "I’m going to do everything I can while I’m there and I’m strong and I’m going to be all right."

Angela detailed: "I said, ‘This is something I need to do.’”

That said, she referred to those first three months post-op as “the hardest months of [my] life."

The difficulty, she shared, was both physical and emotional.

“It’s a journey – not only physically, but an emotional journey," Angela described.

"Because you come out of surgery and you just think everything’s going to change," she detailed.

"But actually," Angela revealed, "you can’t eat for a couple of months.”

Angela emphasized that it was her health and weight, not her looks, that had her feeling self-conscious.

“Listen, I’ve been beautiful all my life," Angela reasoned, "I just had a weight problem."

She emphasized: "You gotta feel sexy to be sexy.”

Angela explained that she did it to stay alive "and [to] benefit" her loved ones.

Apparently, she had previously gained 20 pounds in a two-month span of time.

Angela also shared that she had felt tired of feeling out of breath.