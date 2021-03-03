Amy Roloff Drops Major Wedding Hint; Are We Getting Close?!?

Here comes the bride?

Not quite yet.

But there goes the impending bride, preparing for her big day and getting fans excited for the nuptials to come?

It certainly seems that way!

Indeed, several weeks after Amy Roloff seemingly confirmed that she'll be getting married to Chris Marek in 2021... the Little People, Big World matriarch has given us a reason to think this ceremony may take place any day now.

Or any month now may be more realistic.

On her official Instagram Stories page, Amy shared an animated photo that featured a trio of margarita glasses clinking together.

“Out w/the girls – Wedding planning Woohoo!" wrote Amy over the image.

She didn't provide any further details, but those few words say almost all that needs to be said right now, don't you think?

Roloff and Marek got engaged way back in September 2019.

The latter proposed to the former on the occasion of both her birthday and their three-year wedding anniversary.

"I'm excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People Magazine after saying yes.

“I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

The mother of four also shared the huge news on social media, along with a photo of her ring at the time.

"Guess what! I wanted to share with you - I’m engaged!" she captioned the photo.

"I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him. I said YES... I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together.

"I’m blessed. Love you Chris. I love us."

Amy shares the aformentioned quartet of kids with ex-husband Matt Roloff, with whom she still films Little People, Big World.

The two were married for about 26 years and have clashed a bit of late over the status of their farm in Oregon, specifically Amy's ownership in the property, yet they remain on mostly amicable terms.

Matt is dating Caryn Chandler very seriously.

And Amy will soon be a wife once again.

“Chris and I are planning to get married in 2021,” the reality told fans last year. “We haven’t set a date yet. We’ll work on that later in the year.”

She had planned to tie the knot in 2020 -- but then a certain pandemic hit and ruined pretty much everything.

“I think there’s just so much going on,” Roloff said in this same Facebook Live video, explaining the delay.

“Getting settled into the new house, projects in the new house, and everything like that.”

What else do we know about Amy and Marek's upcoming vow exchange?

“I’m much more of a traditional person … I want the wedding and the reception,” Amy has said, shooting down talk of eloping. “I would like to share that experience with [Chris].”

As for what she'll be wearing?

“Yes, I will wear a wedding dress,” Amy also noted, but added that “it may not be white.”