Amelia Hamlin: Scott Disick Is NOT a Sexual Predator!

The relationship between Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick is undeniably a bit icky.

However, it's not illegal, which frees the couple up to flaunt their May-December romance on social media.

But while the legal authorities might not be able to do anything about this situation, Instagram commenters are more than happy to try and rescue Amelia from what they feel is a toxic situation.

As you're probably aware, Scott is 37, and Amelia is just 19 years old.

We worry a little bit for anyone who's approaching 40 and still feels they have a lot in common with the typical teenager.

But we really worry for any teenager who's dating a 37-year-old father of three.

Amelia swears she's just fine, but victims of grooming or other forms of psychological manipulation often don't realize that they're being exploited.

To be clear, we're not saying that that's necessarily what's going on in Scott and Amelia's situation, but it's easy to see why so many who have commented on the situation have done so out of concern.

For a while, it seemed like Scott and Amelia's approach to the problem was to simply ignore the critics.

But Amelia went rogue this week and attempted to put some "haters" in their place.

It didn't go terribly well for her.

The trouble began when the Instagram page Best of Bravo posted a photo of Scott and Amelia.

(Neither of them actually appears on Bravo, but Amelia's mom, Lisa Rinna, is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.)

“I hate this so much," one commenter wrote.

“So cringe,” a second observed.

“Why are we not calling this man what he is? A predator," a third chimed in.

Obviously, that's a serious accusation, but given Scott's history of involving himself with teens, it might be appropriate.

Amelia was understandably upset by the direction of the conversation, and she decided to make her feelings known.

“Everyone can calm down,” Hamlin wrote.

It was a pretty tame response, but commenters were upset anyway, with many of them apparently feeling that Amelia doesn't grasp the seriousness of her situation.

“Start by calming ur nipples," one person wrote, seemingly in reference to the above photo of Scott and Amelia.

“If you’re under 20 and have lip filler there’s a 99 percent chance that Scott will love you,” another added.

“19!!!! 19!!!! I just can’t get past the fact she is still in her teens. 8 years older than his son still in elementary LOL,” a third chimed in.

Usually, anonymous social media commenters tend to be a bit melodramatic, but they might not be overreacting in this case.

Insiders say Rinna is not happy that Scott is dating her daughter, and who could blame her?

Massive age gaps in Hollywood relationships are one thing, but when one party isn't even old enough to drink, there's real cause for concern.

Maybe Scott and Amelia are an equal footing and there's no power imbalance in this relationship.

But it's easy to see why so many believe that's unlikely.