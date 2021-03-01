Amelia Hamlin: I'm Done Blackfishing But I'm Still Super Hot!

In recent months, Amelia Hamlin has been the talk of the town.

She's a gorgeous model, her parents are both famous, and she's boning Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old recently had a blackfishing scandal that made her fans cringe.

But now, she's eschewing the problematic new look, reminding followers how devastatingly hot she is.

Amelia Gray Hamlin took to Instagram over the weekend.

"A mirror's perspective," she captioned her photo.

In the image, Amelia can be seen displaying her flat, tantalizing torso in a crop top.

Now, it's true that given our society's (ever-shifting, but never quite enough) beauty culture, some girls get praised just for being thin.

There is so much more to Amelia's jaw-dropping good looks than just her slender figure.

She has a beautiful face and, being a professional model, she knows how to pose, light herself, and stun followers.

Of course, it's because of those things that so many fans were recently very disappointed by Amelia.

She posted a couple of pics of herself that were, well, unrecognizable.

If she'd just gotten a tan as a woman with Italian heritage, no one would have minded. But this?

In these disappointing images, Amelia appeared strikingly darker than in any other photo, even recent ones.

Again, it's not just a tan, which would at worst have gotten her comments flooded with people worried about UV exposure.

The way that she styled her makeup and hair, her outfit and nails ... well, there's a word for that.

"Blackfishing" is a recently invented word -- a play on catfishing -- for a recent phenomenon.

Predominantly young, female influencers seem to cultivate images of themselves that appear "ambiguous."

It's not the same as blackface or falsely claiming to be biracial ... it's subtler but harmful nonetheless.

So, on the one hand, it's great to see that Amelia's new photo is not repeating her last set of pics.

Yes, she's still more tan than before, but tanning was never the issue.

She is styled like, well, herself, not like she's trying to convince the world that she's biracial or a Kardashian (the most infamous blackfishers of all).

On the other hand, the fact that she can snap her fingers and post new photos of herself styled as the white woman that she is highlights the problem.

Don't get us wrong, we're all very glad that she did so.

But Amelia's correct decision to not post more blackfishing photos emphasizes exactly why they were wrong in the first place.

That reason, of course, is that actual Black women cannot decide to turn off their Blackness.

Yes, for the first time in centuries, Black women and their features are considered widely desirable despite generations of white supremacy.

That's great -- but there are real, day-to-day perils that come with being Black in America, and actual Black people are themselves 24/7.

No one is accusing Amelia of being a bad person.

As she herself said in a statement, she had not heard of blackfishing before, well, she accidentally did it.

It was unintentional, she thanked fans for educating her, and she's not doing it anymore. We'd call that a win.