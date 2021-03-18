Amanza Smith: My Ex-Husband is Still Missing, And It Sucks

Amanza Smith has opened up about two things very personal and very unfortunate.

First, the Selling Sunset star has shared a new Instagram message in which she gets very candid about her mental health.

Second, she relates this struggle to a stunning and painful incident that continues to play a major role not just in her life, but in the lives of her two kids as well:

The disapperance of their dad.

Taking to her social account a few days ago, the 44-year old shared a teary-eyed selfie as she explained to her fans about her "difficult new journey" caring and supporting for son Braker, 9, and daughter Noah, 11.

She's been forced to do so after her ex-husband, Ralph Brown, went missing in 2019.

"It's ok not to be ok," Smith began. "Many people are afraid to be open about mental health.

"You all see me very strong and I appreciate so much the support I have gotten thru fans and friends for the way I carry myself thru this difficult new journey as a full time working single mom."

Smith -- best known for her ongoing role on the aforementioned Netflix series -- has been open about attempts to locate Brown ... whom she has not seen since August 26, 2019.

He sent her an email five days after that date, and that's been it.

"I also want to [be] honest and not pretend I’m always at the top of my game with it all," Smith continued.

"This was me last night at 4am when I couldn’t sleep because so much was on my mind."

Concluded Smith:

"Hang in there everyone. You are not alone. #itsoknottobeok #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #selflove."

We applaud her for sending this message.

As for Brown and his past and his whereabouts?

"He was a great father when he was around. He was a very loyal, hands-on, dedicated, interactive father," she told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October.

"I know it sounds so crazy..."

I know he's alive because we've had to get an attorney and file court records, because I'm trying to get full custody. And at one point he submitted something to the courts where he did a change of address.

"We traced it back, and it's a P.O. Box at, like, a UPS store."

Smith filed a missing person report two months after she last saw Brown.

However, she was told there wouldn't be an investigation because no foul play was evident, according to Mailonline.

The reality star also hired a private investigator and tried to reach out to his family to no avail, per this same outlet.

"He's off the grid," Smith added late last year.

"Whatever's going on, and I have no idea what it is, he doesn't want to be found right now.

"And for me, if he doesn't want to be found, it's probably best that he's away until he's better or until he wants to come back."

After her most recent message, meanwhile, Smith returned to Instagram and thanks fans for their support.

"Thank you to everyone for their words yesterday. I am feeling better and no one needs to worry," she wrote.

"I made the post to let people know it’s ok to be vulnerable and honest about mental health because social media usually just shows the good stuff.

"The number of texts and calls I received was overwhelming and I am grateful for you all."