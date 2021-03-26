90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan Married?

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan already knew that they worked together as a couple.

That is why they began the K-1 visa process to get married and live in the United States.

But 90 Day Fiance fans are wondering if Tarik and Hazel can work as a throuple.

Did they add a third wheel and fall apart? Did they make it to the altar?

Tarik and Hazel have years of love between them.

But it has been a bumpy road to get to where they are on Season 8.

From jealousy over a mutual ex to Hazel's adjustment to life in America, can they make it?

In Touch Weekly has confirmed that Tarik and Hazel married.

According to courthouse records, the couple tied the knot on June 7, 2020.

And their wedding was officiated by none other than the couple's close friend, Angela Watson.

(Every day I love Angela -- she's such a good part of their storyline and the show because she's a good friend)

That is wonderful news!

We of course don't know if they found their mutual girlfriend by then, as that wouldn't involve the same kind of documentation.

Hazel is bisexual, but has lived most of her life in the closet.

She comes from a conservative area, and her strictly religious, born again Christian parents already rejected Hazel's bi sister.

Recently, she came out to them as bi, and though it could have been worse, it was not exactly celebrated news, unfortunately.

Specifically, Hazel's father said that he was happy so long as she was happy, which was great.

But her mother announced that she would pray for Hazel to be otherwise.

Her mother's response, of course, was biphobic. Prayer is fine. Praying for someone's sexuality to "change" is bigoted.

But Hazel has affirmed that she feels free to exist as herself in America with Tarik.

Additionally, she and Tarik are in the market for a girlfriend whom they will both date.

This is the show's first (and frankly long overdue) polyamorous storyline.

Hazel and Tarik have stumbled a little along the way this season.

Though many suspect that it was due to production meddling or a desire to create a storyline in lockdown, Tarik reached out to Minty.

Minty is their mutual ex, and it did not work out because Hazel was jealous of her.

Some viewers are concerned that Hazel will be jealous of any girlfriend whom they might find.

That is possible. Just like monogamy, polyamory is not for everyone.

However, Hazel's issues with Minty were fairly specific.

Tarik met and dated Minty while he and Hazel were on a break, so they did not meet her together.

In addition to a shared history without Hazel, Tarik and Minty both spoke Thai, a language that Hazel did not know.

These were special, specific circumstances that made Hazel feel insecure and excluded.

It is possible that Hazel would also feel excluded with any other woman.

As we said, polyamory isn't for everyone any more than monogamy is or relationships in general are.

But some fans are insistent that there is no other way for the story to end than for a throuple to break up.

That, of course, is simply untrue, and these fan assumptions are due to ignorance and, in some cases, bigotry.

There are many successful, happy polyamorous relationships that are not torn apart by jealousy or favoritism.

Quite frankly, some of the couple's critics are simply biphobic and dislike Hazel due to their appalling prejudice.

Still, many fans are rooting for Tarik and Hazel and hope to see their story continue.

Considering how their storyline was sabotaged by the pandemic, fans would love to see then on another season.

They could date on camera and find their girlfriend, or not, as the case may be. We wish them the best of luck.