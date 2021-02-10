Who is Kourtney Kardashian's Partner?

While there's been no official announcement as of yet, it seems all but certain that Kourtney Kardashian has a new man in her life.

And while her sisters have all dated their fair share of celebrities, this is Kourt's first time going out with a guy who's famous as something other than Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend.

Yes, the new guy is a big deal in his own right, but because he comes from a very different world than the one that the Kardashians live in, it seems that a lot of Kourtney's fans are just now hearing his name for the first time.

Yes, in case you haven't heard, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker.

And you might wanna get to know him, as it seems their relationship is moving rather quickly.

If you're over 30, it might seem unimaginable that anyone doesn't know who Barker is -- but trust us, we're providing this public service for a reason.

Travis is the drummer for the iconic and irreverent pop-punk group Blink-182.

Together with bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, Barker helped take the band from a SoCal garage to the top of the charts, with such hits as "What's My Age Again," "Adam's Song," and "All the Small Things."

Unlike so many of their contemporaries from the '90s and early-2000s, the guys in Blink-182 have retained their popularity, and they continue to enjoy the support of a massive global fan base.

But Travis is far more than just a drummer in a rock band.

When Blink went on hiatus in 2005, Travis and then-wife Shanna Moakler entered the world of reality television with an MTV series entitled Meet the Barkers.

The show ran for two seasons and centered largely on Travis' close relationship with his two children, Alabama and Landon.

Barker and Moakler were married for four years, but they went their separate ways in 2008.

The year marked a low point for Travis in a number of ways.

As part of his tour with DJ AM, Travis took a private jet to an event in South Carolina in September of that year.

The plane crashed, and Travis narrowly escaped with his life.

"I opened a door, and my hands caught fire. I ran to get out of the plane, but I fell through a wing. I immediately soaked up with jet fuel and caught fire," he later said of the crash.

"And then I was on fire, running like hell. I was running for my family: I didn't care about anything except being with my dad, my sister, Shanna, my three kids," Barker added.

While both he and DJ AM -- whose real name was Adam Goldstein -- survived the crash, Goldstein died of a drug overdose less than a year later.

Barker spent 11 weeks in hospitals and burn centers, and he developed an addiction to prescription painkillers as a result of the crash.

These days, he's clean and sober and busier than ever with a thriving career -- and a new love in his life.

We wish Travis and Kourtney all the best -- and if they're anywhere near as happy as sources say they are, we get the feeling this couple will be around a while.