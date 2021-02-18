What Does Scott Disick Do?

The members of the Kardashian clan are so rich that even their hangers-on are loaded.

Over the years, Kim and company have made household names of the likes of Jonathan Cheban, Corey Gamble, Tyga, and Younes Bendjima.

Obviously, guys like that are well taken care of as long as they maintain ties to the particular Kar-Jenner who brought them into the family empire -- but what happens to them when those ties are severed?

Are they rich enough that they never have to work again, or, once they come crashing back down to earth, are they forced to humble themselves and get jobs?

In other words, does Scott Disick work, and if so, what the hell does he do?

If you remember the days when a frequently-intoxicated Scott appeared on just about every episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you know that Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy was in the habit of referring to himself as "the Lord."

In reality, Disick has no ties to royalty, and he hails not from the UK, but from one of the wealthier suburbs of New York City.

But while the pampered only child certainly didn't want for anything growing up, by Kardashian standards, he's actually a product of somewhat humble origins.

Teenage Scott might have driven a sports car to his swanky public school, but unlike Kourtney's parents, his folks weren't hobnobbing with celebs at the local country club.

At least not that we know of ...

Anyway, even as a child, Scott showed an interest in architecture, and while other kids were paging through magazines about sports or pop music, Disick was poring over back issues of Dwell, a noted design and technology periodical.

It turned out to be an obsession that would serve him well ... but more on that later.

Scott started working as a model while he was still in his teens, and his pursuit of the spotlight eventually led him to Los Angeles.

It was there that he met Kourtney Kardashian, and his career really took off.

(Actually, they met at a house party in Mexico hosted by the guy who started Girls Gone Wild, which is somehow even more LA than meeting in LA.)

Now, we're not saying that Scott started dating Kourtney because of what she could do for his public image.

In fact, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was still two years away when the couple started dating in 2005.

But thanks to Kim's sex tape and Kris Jenner's savvy marketing, the Kardashians exploded over night, and Scott was in on the ground floor when it happened.

After 12 years and three kids together, Scott and Kourtney broke up for good in 2015.

But that doesn't mean Disick was condemned to a life of impoverished obscurity.

With the help of Kris, Scott turned his house-flipping dream into a reality ... show.

Flip It Like Disick may or may not return for a second season on E!, but even if it's over for good, the eight-episode series put Scott in a good place.

It helped establish him as a mover and shaker in the world of LA real estate, and perhaps more importantly, it kept him relevant on social media, where Disick currently earns an estimated $15,000 a post.

These days, Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, and while his ex's family could be disgusted by the fact that he's sleeping with a teenager, it seems that Disick is still on good terms with the Kard clan.

Which is good for him, as that's one family who definitely takes care of their own.