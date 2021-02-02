Wendy Williams Details One-Night Stand with Method Man, Gets Crushed by Rapper's Wife

Wendy Williams just got served.

And it's all because the talk show host kissed and then told many years later.

A few days ago, in promotion of a biopic that aired over the weekend on Lifetime, Williams opened up to DJ Suss One in a virtual interview.

Specifically, she opened up about the time back in the day that she slept with Method Man.

"I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand," Williams said simply, continuing as follows:

"He’ll deny it, maybe not. It wasn’t in the movie because he is still very angry at me for being me and for telling the truth. It was one night.

"We were in the club, a fight broke out and gunshots broke out."

"He goes, 'Yo, Wendy!' Because he’d been on the show before and he was f--ked up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better.

'He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in.

"I guess I batted my eyes and, you know, rocked my shoulders and I said, ‘You wanna come over?’ And he said, 'Yeah, I’ll follow you.'"

"People didn’t even realize at the time it was Wendy and one of the biggest stars, the leader of the biggest group in the world, just left, got in her Pathfinder, and went back to her penthouse in Jersey City ...

"... where she bathed him in her jacuzzi tub and smoked more weed, that was back in the coke days."

"I don’t remember what he did, I’m not gonna implicate him on that."

Tamika Smith, however, Method Man's wife has digested it already... and then spat it out. All over Williams.

In a statement shared by The Shade Room and others on Monday, Smith trashed Williams, saying she "has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency."

Smith also said Williams has an "obsession" with her and Method Man's lives.

"In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt-out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband," she added.

"It's a pattern that she has repeated for years."

It certainly is true that Williams has tried to make a living by dragging other celebrities.

Smith, meanwhile, was unrelenting in her criticism of Williams.

"It was clear that she was sick, and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem," she said.

"Over the years those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out.

"And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her."

Smith also dropped this hammer on Williiams:

"Instead of using her platform to uplift women, she has spent her career attacking marriages while her own fell apart.

"She criticized celebrities battling addictions with substance abuse.

"There’s not limit to how low she will go in the name of making headlines.”

We feel a little badly that Wendy's marriage fell apart, even though she stood by for years while Kevin Hunter cheated on her.

And we definitely hope she gets the professional help she so badly needs.

