Tyler Baltierra Yells at Catelynn Lowell In Public, Stuns Teen Mom OG Fans

For months now, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been talking about the possibility of welcoming another child.

But it's one thing to idly chit-chat about taking such an important step -- it's quite another to actually do it.

And it seems the stress of making such an important decision is beginning to weigh on Catelynn and Tyler.

Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2 found the couple quibbling over small matters as the question of whether to have another kid loomed large over their marriage.

The conflict peaked when the couple took daughter Nova to a nearby bounce house.

At first, it looked like the place might be closed.

When it turned out it was still open, Tyler urged Cate to take Nova to the attraction before it was too late.

“Just go! Go! Take her, go!” he shouted, creating a bit of a scene.

“I’m going to sit here with her!” Tyler yelled when Catelynn asked if he and daughter Vaeda would be joining them.

“You go take her before it closes.”

For obvious reasons, Catelynn was a bit taken aback.

After all, this was just a bounce house that they were fighting over ... right?

This is a couple that's faced every challenge that life has to offer together.

From Catelynn's recent miscarriage to concerns over Tyler's dad and his struggle with substance abuse, these two have really been through the fire together.

So it's not surprising that Catelynn was shocked to see her husband react so harshly to such a minor obstacle.

“Whoa,” Catelynn replied, seemingly in utter shock at Tyler's reaction.

She asked Baltierra why he was yelling, and he responded by becoming even more irate.

“Cause you’re looking at me like I don’t know what the f--k I’m doing,” he snapped.

“I’m going to sit with the baby — so take our other child before it closes. It’s going to close!”

“Don’t be a d--k to me,” Catelynn replied.

Later, Tyler apologized to Catelynn, but amazingly, he demanded that she apologize as well.

He insisted that she had "snapped" at him, but we imagine he felt quite differently if/when he viewed the footage from last night's episode.

It seems unfathomable that Tyler would become so irate over something as insignificant as a bounce house -- but it's possible he had much larger issues on his mind.

As we said at the beginning of this article, Tyler and Catelynn want to have another kid ... or do they?

It's telling that they went from arguing about a bounce house to discussing the possibility of having another child.

It's as though the possibility of becoming a dad yet again was at the forefront of Tyler's mind while he was ranting and raving about the inflatable castle.

We don't want to psychoanalyze the guy, but -- well, we're gonna go ahead and do so anyway:

You know how it goes: sometimes the thing you're fighting about isn't actually what you're fighting about.

Our guess is that's what was happening with Tyler during the bounce house ordeal.

The guy was actually stressed about the possibility of having another kid -- either that, or he has very, very strong feelings about inflated vinyl.

Either way, it seems he and Cate have some issues to sort out.