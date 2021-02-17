Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian: Boom! We're Instagram Official!

Kourtney Kardashian has sent a pointed message to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her three kids.

And the message goes something like this;

Anything you can do when it comes to your new and exciting romance, I can do better! Or least, more or less the same!

Indeed, just a few days after Scott Disick went Instagram official with very young girlfriend Ameliia Hamlin, Kourtney has gone ahead and made the same move with her appropriately-aged new lover.

Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday of the her hand interlocked with that of the Blink-182 drummer.

While the reality star didn't add a caption to the image, Barker shared the same post on his Instagram Stories.

Over the weekend, Kardashian and Barker hinted that this announcement was on the way, as they celebrated Valentine's Day in one another's presence.

Each celebrity uploaded snapshots of a crackling fireplace on his/her Instagram Stories on Sunday, while Barker putting up a photo of what may have been his present to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star:

A diamond anklet.

How sweet, right?!?

The hand-holding image above, however, marks the first time the couple has posted on social media together since news of their romance broke earlier this year.

Barker also left a black heart emoji on his girlfriend’s message... as other friends showed their support for the romance.

Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend Sophia Hutchins, for example, commented on the snap, writing, “Love you."

Khadijah Haqq also showed her excitement over the picture and the relationship, writing, “When friends become lovers.”

That description does appear to be what's transpired here between Kourtney and Travis, who have lived close to each other for years in Calabasas.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," a source has told People Magazine, adding:

"Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

The Poosh founder and Disick co-parent their three kids very amicably: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Barker, meanwhile, shares children Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

"Travis is great guy. He is very nice to be around. Throughout their friendship, Travis has always had stronger feelings for Kourtney," adds second insider added to People last month.

"He has been pursuing her for a while."

Can't really blame the guy, can you?

As for Disick?

Some say he's fine with his ex dating Barker, others say he's pissed about it.

But here's the thing:

Disick is 37 and Hamlin, his relatively new squeeze, is 19.

So perhaps Scott should be more focused on trying to stay out of jail and rethinking the type of woman to whom he's attracted... instead of wasting time thinking about Kardashian getting it on with Barker.

Sorry, Scott. But you had your shot.

And 19 years old? When you're 37?!? Come on, dude.

For her part, Kourtney is pretty darn happy with where things stand.

“Kourtney loves the way Travis is as a dad and how involved he is in his children’s lives, just like herself,” reports Us Weekly.

“He makes her laugh hysterically, and she just adores that about him.”