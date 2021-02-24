Tiger Woods Update: Golfer Suffered "Significant" Leg Injuries in Car Wreck, Is Awake and Responsive

We have a status update on Tiger Woods.

The golfing legend, as previously reported, was involved in a horrific car accident on Tuesday morning in southern California.

Woods was behind the wheel of his SUV when he officials say he made contact with the median... went across the two southbound lanes... hit a curb and trees and rolled over several times.

According to initial reports, Woods needed to be extricated from his vehicle with the Jaws of Life and suffered two broken legs.

We can now confirm that neither of these details are accurate.

Police officers and firefights did NOT use the aforementioned apparatus to rescue Woods from his car, instead going through his front windshield with a pry bar and an ax.

As for the very serious injuries he sustained?

As part of a statement on Woods' official Twitter account, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center explained that Woods had multiple "open fractures" to his lower right leg.

He had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during an emergency procedure.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," said Mahajan.

"Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins.

"Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Thankfully, Woods is "awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room," according to this same message.

Tiger is an 82-time PGA Tour winner and 15-time Major tournament champion.

He returned to golf in 2018 after overcoming numerous injuries and dealing with intoxication of prescription pain medication that led to a 2017 DUI arrest and subsequent probation.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Woods' vehicle sustained "major damage" in the wreck.

There were allegedly no skid or brake marks and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, although, at minimum, it appears as if Woods was speeding.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who first arrived on the scene, told reporters he sometimes catches people topping 80 mph in the 45 mph zone and that crashes are common in the spot where Woods was found.

"I will say that it's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,'' Gonzalez said.

In a news conference earlier Tuesday, Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department added that Woods was conscious and able to communicate with authorities when they arrived.

Officials say there was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired.

They checked for odor of alcohol or other signs that he was under the influence of a substance -- but did not find any.

We send Tiger Woods nothing but our best wishes for a full recovery.