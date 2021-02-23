Tiger Woods Flips Car, Reportedly Breaks Both Legs in Harrowing Crash

Tiger Woods was involved in a serious single-car accident shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday in L.A. Country and had to be extricated from his vehicle via the Jaws of Life, multiple outlets have confirmed.

The all-time great golfer was reportedly conscious when authorities arrived on the scene and was immediately taken to a local hospital.

Once there, Tiger's agent has stated that Woods was taken into surgery for compund fractures in at least one leg.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes," officials have said in a statement.

"The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage."

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods.

"Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

Woods - who has won 15 Major golf tournaments, the second most in history - was in southerrn California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV.

He had just spent the weekend serving as the host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

He is also coming off yet another back surgery, which had left his status for the most pretigious tournament in all of golf, The Masters, in jeopardy.

On Sunday, Woods told CBS’ Jim Nantz that he was awaiting the results of an upcoming MRI before he could ramp up practicing and training for a return to competition.

Back to today's accident, though:

The sheriff's department said it is conducting an investigation into the crash, while a spokesman said Woods' injuries "do not appear to be life-threatening."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, who did the transport of Woods, told People Magazine that the golfer is in "serious condition."

Said Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg:

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries."

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The PGA Tour also issued a statement about Woods' accident, saying:

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today.

"We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery.

"On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Woods last competed alongside his son at the PNC Championship, which finished on December 20 in Orlando.

He then underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve... his fifth back surgery overall and the first since his spinal fusion in April 2017.

Just this week, Woods took photos with stars such as David Spade and Dwyane Wade.

Donald Trump, who bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tiger in 2019, wrote on Tuesday afternoon:

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!"

Added fellow golfing legend Jack Nicklaus on Twitter:

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned.

We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time.

Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.

Over the course of a truly incredible career, Woods won the Masters Tournament five times, the US Open three times, the PGA Championship four times and the British Open three times.

He is the PGA career money list leader.

With 82 PGA Tour wins, Woods is tied with Sam Snead for most all-time career victories.

Tragically, if the reports of his fractured legs are accurate, it's nearly impossible to believe he'll ever play competitively again.

We'll update this story when more news breaks.

We'll continue to keep Woods in our thoughts and wish him a full recovery.