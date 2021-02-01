Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas: Are They About to Get Engaged?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is wearing very little in her latest Instagram photo alongside boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

But it's not the skin that's exposed by this Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member that has captured the attention of fans across the globe.

It's not her bare stomach.... or legs... or even the bare mounds of boobs that one can see upon first glance at the picture below.

It's Teresa's bare ring finger.

You know what we're getting at. It's that bare finger and the strong possibility that it may not be bare for very much longer.

“You make my heart smile,” Teresa captioned the snapshot shared on Friday, January 29, adding a red heart emoji to the picture of her and Ruelas out and about on a beach, shown above.

Swoon.

As fans of the Bravo personality know, mother of four Giudice and Ruelas started dating just this past November.

So it would seem to be way too soon for the topic of marriage to have already been discussed. Right?

Maybe. But maybe not.

A source told Page Six late last year that "both are very happy," while the comments that flooded Giudice's Instagram page in response to this new photo all focus on when she'll get engaged again.

(Teresa was married to Joe Giudice, above, for two decades and shares all four of her kids with the former convict. But the two split in 2019; Joe now lives in Italy where he was deported by ICE.)

“Valentine Ring maybe?” one person questioned, adding three hearts to his/her social media remark, while another noted:

"What a handsome couple!! So happy for you both, the second time is a charm!!"

Even Giudice’s fellow Bravo stars and cast mates weighed in on the steamy image.

For example, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson wrote, “So happy for you.”

And former Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Dolores Catania simply left a trio of fire emojis.

Hot stuff, indeed.

Ruelas, for his part, made his feelings for Giudice known in an Instagram post of his own earlier this week.

The dude is so very smitten.

On Wednesday, January 27, the businessman uploaded a photo of the couple sitting side by side during a dinner date.

“Everyone has a journey and a path in life and we all have to go thru the pain in order to find the JOY,” Luis gushed in the caption.

“JOY is a constant feeling of happiness and that’s what I feel when I’m with you.”

Teresa, for her part, is trying not too move too quickly here.

Or she's at least trying to play it as cool as she can.

After everything she's been through in the past several years, you can't blame her for being head over heels over the moon in love, can you?

No. But you can also see why she'd pump the brakes.

“It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December, adding:

“We’ll see where it goes from there.”

Might it go down an aisle? With a massive soiree and rings and vows being exchanged between the pair of lovebirds?

You never know. Maybe.