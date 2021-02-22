Teen Mom OG Ratings Reach All-Time Low: Will This Be the Final Season?

Teen Mom OG is a show that hasn't lived up to its title in quite some time.

The Moms haven't been teens in several years -- in fact, most of them are closing in on the big 3-0 -- and with the addition of Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee, it no longer features a cast of the franchise's OGs.

But for a while, all that tinkering with the cast and the title seemed to be working.

After all, very few basic cable, non-competition-based reality shows make it past the one-decade mark.

But as TMOG enters its eleventh year on the air, the show is beginning to show signs of age.

Teen Mom OG ratings have been a cause for concern for MTV execs for several years now -- and it's not hard to see why.

The show's eighth season, which concluded in June of 2020 brought in only 692,000 viewers -- the show's smallest audience yet.

Until now, that is.

Yes, it's not the kind of milestone they hoped to hit, but the cast and crew can't ignore the fact that the show recently hit an all-time low.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, the episode that aired on February 9 brought in just 541,000 viewers, making it the lowest-rated episode in series history.

TMOG rebounded slightly the following week, with an audience of 572,000 viewers.

Still, these numbers are leaving the powers that be at MTV with some very tough decisions to make about the show's future.

As The Ashley points out, the series still edges out Teen Mom Young and Pregnant, which usually falls short of the half a million mark.

But everything is relative, and the fact is, the ladies of the TMOG cast are paid much, much more than their Young and Pregnant counterparts, which means they're expected to pull in higher ratings.

There was a time when OG was significantly more popular than it is now, and the cast's current salaries are a reflection of the ratings juggernaut that the show once was.

The series peaked with its fifth season premiere, which drew in over 1.5 million viewers.

These days, the audience is about a third that size, but the Moms are being paid significantly more.

You don't need a business degree to understand why MTV execs might be less than thrilled by the current situation.

We're not saying with absolute certainty that the current season will be OG's last, but it seems unlikely that the show will continue without some major retooling.

Some of the ladies appear to have spent their money wisely, and they'd probably be okay in the event of sudden unemployment.

However, other cast members (we're looking at you, Amber Portwood and Ryan Edwards!) would likely find themselves in dire straits if they were suddenly cut off by the only job they've ever known.

In a worst-case scenario, Amber might even be forced to get off the couch in order to earn a living! Oh, the horror!