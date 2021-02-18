Ted Cruz Flees Texas Amid Deadly Storms, Blames Daughters for Trip to Cancun

Ted Cruz really doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.

Is he one of only two Senators from Texas? Yes.

Is his home state really getting hit by record-low temperatures and several days' worth of snowstorms, while being so ill-equipped to handle such weather that millions of residents are without power and/or water?

Yes.

Did Cruz truly jet off on Wednesday night for a vacation to Cancun, despite the conditions in the state he represents outlined above?

Also, yes.

But what did you expect the least-popular politician in D.C. to do?!?

His children asked really nicely go away for a bit!

As you can see via the photo above, taken by a heroic fellow traveler, Cruz was spotted on Wednesday evening at the airport in Dallas.

He was then also photographed a short time later on board a United Airlines flight booked for Cancun, much to the absolute consternation of even those who expect very little from their elected officials.

There are endless power outages in his state and a death toll that rises by the day -- and not only did Cruz fly off to another country amid this ongoing disaster...

... he enlisted the help of Houston police officers to ensure his safety.

Indeed, a Houston police spokeswoman has told People Magazine that Cruz's staff "called yesterday [Wednesday] to say that he would be in the airport and requested HPD's assistance, at which time, when he arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport, our officers monitored his movements."

We can think of no better use of this department's time and resources.

With the backlash both immediate, powerful and coming from every side -- even Fox News posted the photos of Cruz at the airport -- Cruz released a statement on Thursday.

It manages to somehow be sexist, hilarious and clearly untrue all at the same time.

After acknowledging the storms that have claimed 20 lives to date and left countless Texans without homes or electricity, Cruz wrote:

With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.

My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.

My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe.

This, of course, is ridiculous on many levels.

FIRST, look at that above photo of Cruz at the airport. Does the Senator look like someone who packed for just one night?

SECOND, why did Cruz's daughters need their dad to allegedly accompany them for just one flight? Is his wife incapable of traveling with them?

THIRD, a United Airlines source has confirmed that Cruz re-booked his return ticket to Texas at 6 a.m. Thursday and that he was originally scheduled to go back home on Saturday.

There was also this:

In a podcast interview on Tuesday, Cruz said that his home had NOT lost power and his family was hosting other neighborhood children, according to the Morning News.

The long-time politician and U.S. Capitol insurrection instigator urged others on the podcast "if you can stay home, don't go out on the roads, don't risk the ice...

"Don't risk it. Keep your family safe, and just stay home and hug your kids."

Well, sure, yeah.

But what if your kids really wanna go to Mexico and you don't care even the slightest bit about your constituents?

What, Ted Cruz wants to know, should you do then?!?