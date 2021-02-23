Shailene Woodley Confirms: I'm Engaged to Aaron Rodgers!

For Aaron Rodgers, his NFL season may have ended in disappointment.

The quarterback's top-seeded Green Bay Packers lost at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

But while the all-time great didn't score enough points for his team on that fateful Sunday, he did score something perhaps even more important over the last year or so...

... a soulmate!

Two weeks after Rodgers announced he was engaged, yet failed to name his fiancee, Shailene Woodley has gone ahead and done it for him.

The actress did so during an appearance on Monday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, even giving viewers a sneak peek at her engagement ring.

And here's the thing: It's not small.

“Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” the Big Little Lies star told Fallon, adding of Rodgers;

“He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living.

"Like, I never thought as a little girl, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’

"But he’s really just so good at it.”

It's true.

Rodgers just won the Most Valuable Player Award for the third time, is a Super Bowl trophy-holder and will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

An impressive resume.

But nothing with which Woodley, a passionate non-sports fan, was aware of.

Explained :

“When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him.'

The stars got together during the pandemic, as Shailene hilariously detailed:

"We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game.

"Before I’d met him, I’d never seen one football game before.”

Added Woodley:

“I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know, like, what kind of a football guy he was.

"And I’m still constantly learning!”

Again, for the record, Rodgers is one of the five or six best quarterbacks of all-time.

On February 6, Rodgers thanked numerous people while accepting the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors awards, including his “fiancée.”

Said the professional athlete;

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season.

"I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career."