Scott Disick: Secretly Pissed About Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Romance?

Last month, fans were stunned by the news that Kourtney Kardashian is dating Travis Barker.

But now that we've all had some time to get used to the idea, this pairing really isn't all that crazy.

After all, Travis is rich, he has reality TV experience, and unlike some of Kourtney's exes, he falls within an appropriate age range.

Sure, the "heavily-tattooed '90s punk" look might not fit in with the Kardashian aesthetic, which can best be described "walking status symbol chic," but we're sure Kourt will have an $800 sweater knotted around Travis' shoulders in no time.

Anyway, insiders say the entire Kard clan is thrilled about Kourtney's new relationship.

But how does Kourt's baby daddy, Scott Disick, feel about the situation?

Well, that's another matter entirely ...

Scott, as you know, has a reputation as a bit of a hothead, and while his past as a borderline suicidal alcoholic might feel like ancient history, it was only a few years ago that Disick, distraught over his latest breakup with Kourtney, attempted to kill himself with booze.

But in the years since, Scott and Kourtney have worked out what appears to be one of the healthiest platonic co-parenting relationships in Hollywood.

And so, despite rumors to the contrary, it's not all that surprising that Scott totally approves of Kourt's new boo.

“Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while,” a source close to the situation tells Us Weekly.

“He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

Okay, so that bit about having "the upper hand" doesn't sound terribly healthy, but otherwise, it's all good!

According to the insider, Scott and Kourt enjoy “an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between.”

The insider adds that the former couple’s “history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that.”

Again, a little weird, but it sounds like Scott's giving the go-ahead, and it should be smooth-sailing from here on out for Travis and Kourtney.

Sources say Barker and Kardashian's kids “are very close,” which is something that led to the new couple “spending a lot of time together.”

Neither party has confirmed the relationship publicly, but insiders say they're moving rapidly.

As for Scott, he rarely speaks about his relationship with the mother of his children, but when he does, it's always in glowing terms.

“I think you really got to figure out what’s important to you at the end of the day,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019.

“I mean, there’s so many different things that can pull you in different directions. You could look online, and Instagram and social media, all these things, but at the end of the day — I mean, you just want to be happy, you want to be content, you want to be comfortable. You want to love the people you are with," he added.

These days, Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin, and despite a massive age difference (Scott is 37; Amelia 19) Kourtney's family reportedly approves of the match.

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” an insider shared last month.

“Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Is it just us, or does this situation call for a tremendously awkward dual wedding?