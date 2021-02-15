Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin FINALLY Confirm They're Dating!

Well, it's official folks -- Scott Disick has nabbed himself yet another teenage model.

And Scott's not just hooking up with Amelia Hamlin, mind you.

No, these two are in a full-blown relationship.

Yes, it appears that Scott and Amelia spent Valentine's Day weekend in Miami together.

And as if that weren't enough to comfirm that they're more than just friends with benefits, the couple also took the occasion to make their relationship Instagram official.

We don't need to tell you that it's a big deal when a new couple posts their first loved-up pics in Instagram.

In fact, it's replaced changing your relationship status on Facebook as the major romantic milestone of the social media era.

It's not as serious as, say, moving in together, but it's a bigger deal than giving the other person a ride to the airport.

Scott didn't say anything particularly romantic on the pics, but then again, he didn't have to.

"why so serious?," Disick captioned the first photo.

"Just kiddin," he wrote on the second pic.

It may not seem like a very big deal, but before this weekend, all we knew about Scott and Amelia was that they were hooking up.

(Okay, we also knew that she's way, way younger than him. More on that later.)

Now, it seems that we can officially call these two a couple.

The relationship has been a controversial one due to the aforementioned massive age gap -- Scott is 37; Amelia is 19 -- but it seems that's not stopping these two from moving forward.

Insiders say Amelia's parents are not happy about their daughter's latest romantic interest, and it's not hard to see why.

In addition to the fact that he's old enough to be Amelia's dad, Scott is a father of three with a history of pursuing teenage models.

So even though Amelia is 18 years his junior, there's a very good chance that he'll trade her in for someone even younger once she gets to deep into her twenties.

That sort of behavior is rightfully frowned upon these days, but it doesn't look like Scott will be changing his ways anytime soon.

But hey, maybe Amelia will beat the odds and get Scott to settle down.

Already, the two of them are more serious than most observers expected them to get.

Disick and Hamlin were first spotted hanging out at Kendall Jenner's birthday party in November.

At the time, an insider assured Us Weekly that the relationship was nothing more than a casual fling.

"Scott and Amelia hanging out is nothing serious at the moment," the source said.

"He's dating around and having fun."

Just a few weeks later, however, Scott and Amelia spent Thanksgiving together, and she posted about how grateful she is to have him in her life.

Now, they're jetting off to Miami to spend Valentine's Day all coupled up.

Who knows? Maybe Scott will take a step that he never even took with Kourtney Kardashian and actually pop the question to Amelia!

Of course, we might be getting ahead of ourselves here.

First, these two should make sure that Scott's still interested in Amelia after she hits legal drinking age.