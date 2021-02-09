Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears From Her Dad: Jamie is a Controlling D--k!

On Tuesday afternoon, "Thank you, Sam" began trending across social media platforms, and for very good reason:

Britney Spears' hunky boyfriend, Sam Asghari, used his platform to speak out against the pop star's father, Jamie.

Legions of fans share his outrage, and understand that he may be risking reprisal from Britney's controversial dad.

Jamie Spears, of course, controls her entire life.

Taking him on is not for the faint of heart, as many who have challenged his authority over the past decade have learned the hard way.

But after all that Sam has witnessed and now that the world has seen the Framing Britney Spears documentary, he wanted to speak out.

Sam himself has been on the receiving end of some of the #FreeBritney movement's more outlandish conspiracy theories.

Some have accused him of somehow being in league with Jamie Spears, though that has obviously never made sense.

That was always a stretch, to say the least - but it doesn't look like anyone's going to accuse Sam of that any time soon.

On Tuesday, February 9, Sam took to his Instagram Stories to share a message that came straight from the heart.

"Now, it's important for people to understand I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship," Sam began.

"And," he continued, "constantly throwing obstacles our way."

"In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick," Sam wrote, clearly not mincing words or fearing the consequences.

"I won't be going into detail," he explained, noting I've always respected our privacy."

He's also said more than enough already to make his point. And he adds pointedly:

"But at the same time," Sam added, "I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion."

In the hour following that post, Sam was out shopping - responsibly masked, we might add - and celebrity gossip website TMZ caught up with him.

Given an opportunity to renounce or no-comment away the situation, he did not.

"What I said is what I said," Sam told the cameras as he loaded up the car.

"I think he's a dick," he reiterated. "That's my opinion."

Britney fans have known since they first laid eyes on him that Sam Asghari is an almost comically attractive man.

But it's good to see that he has a heart as big as his bicep.

Sam and Britney love each other, and Sam of course resents the dastardly individuals who have conspired to curtail Britney's freedoms and control her fortune.

(Totally unrelated: Did you know that Britney herself the one who took this stunning black and white photo of Sam? She was!)

Sam knows better than anyone the limitations that have been placed upon Britney's life, from her career to her fortune to her day-to-day choices.

And he knows better than most how capable, brilliant, and deserving of her rights and dignity Britney herself is.

One of the saddest things that has become clear in recent years is that Britney saw all of this coming, yet was powerless to stop it.

She was totally resigned to the fact that she was getting a conservatorship as far back as 2008, when her life was in shambles.

Spears only had one request, and it was something that she has fought for time and time again.

The 39-year-old singer very simply and fairly wanted her father, Jamie, to have no involvement with her conservatorship.

(Like we said, a heart as big as his biceps.)

Instead of getting her wish, Britney was denied the right to hire her own attorney due to a "sealed medical file."

It's all a stomach punch to those who have stood by her side this entire time. Imagine how Spears herself feels.

Her father has controlled her career, her life, her budget, her health care, and so much more for over 12 years, now.

One day soon, we hope that the court will #FreeBritney.