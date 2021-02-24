Ryan Edwards: Sued By Couple Who Claims Teen Mom Star Ruined Their Sex Life

Ryan Edwards is heading back to court!

The good news is, it's only a civil trial this time, so there's no chance that Ryan will go back to jail.

The bad news is, the lawsuit filed against the troubled Teen Mom star could wind up costing him nearly $300,000.

As we reported last week, Ryan is being sued by a Tennessee couple who claim that his reckless driving resulted in a rear-end collision in August of 2018.

The couple says they were "violently" struck from behind by Edwards while they were stopped at an intersection in their 1997 Nissan pickup truck.

Now, you might be thinking that something doesn't add up here.

Damage to a 1997 Nissan resulted in a $300,000 lawsuit?!

Well, there's more to the story than that.

The plaintiffs -- James and Janet Byrne -- say that the crash resulted in injuries that continue to plague them all these years later.

“The collision was of such force as to cause the back of Mr. Byrne's head to strike the rear window of his pickup truck and break the window," reads a court document filed by the Byrnes' attorneys.

They say that the injuries suffered by Mr. Byrnes “permanent episodic dizziness.”

Worse, it seems that Mrs. Byrnes has “suffered and will suffer a loss of the companionship” as a result of her husband's condition.

Yes, folks, that's legalese for "the Byrnes bedroom has been quiet ever since Ryan nearly sent them flying through the windshield."

And if that's true, then Ryan better get out his checkbook and consider himself lucky that they're only asking for 300 grand!

The couple claims that Edwards was distracted by his dog who was seated in his passenger seat.

Lawyers for the Byrnes family say they "suffered physical impairment and disability, physical pain and suffering, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, and medical, rehabilitation and medication expenses.”

Specifically, they're asking for $260,000 James' injuries, damages and losses, and $30,000 to his wife for her loss of companionship.

It sucks what happened to these two, but on the bright side, at least the whole world knows that James d-game is worth 30 k!

Ryan “admits fault for causing and contributing to the accident at issue, but denies that his actions were reckless or intentional in any way.”

Edwards, of course, doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to driving.

As you may recall, Ryan passed out behind the wheel while driving to his own wedding in back in 2017.

The moment was captured on camera and featured on an episode of Teen Mom OG.

In the years since, Ryan has not exactly cleaned up his act.

In fact Edwards has been arrested several times, and he's no longer allowed to see his eldest son as a result of his drug use and reckless behavior.

His lawsuit is set to head to court on June 30, and if the judge finds against him, it might be a setback that Ryan can't afford.

He and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, still appear on TMOG, but they're rumored to be in massive debt because of Ryan's previous brushes with the law.

If things get any worse, one of them might be forced to get a real job!