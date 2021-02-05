Ryan Edwards Attacked By Teen Mom OG Fans: Stop Traumatizing Your Son!

If you're a Teen Mom OG fan (or a hate-watcher) we probably don't need to tell you that Ryan Edwards is a strong contender for the title of worst baby daddy in the show's history.

In fact, now that Teen Mom 2's David Eason and Adam Lind have both been sent slithering back to the swamps from whence they came, Adam might be the worst dad in the entire franchise.

It's not an easy title to earn -- or a desirable one -- but Ryan makes a case for himself with each new episode.

These days, Ryan isn't allowed to see his eldest son, Bentley, but somehow, he still manages to remind the world of what a horrible father he is week after week.

On Tuesday's episode Bentley expressed an interest in attending therapy with his father in hopes of mending their broken relationship.

Ryan is clearly resentful of the fact that his son is more more mature than he is, so it should come as no surprise that he was quick to dismiss the idea.

"Bentley wanted us to do counseling – is it all your mom's bulls--t?" Edwards said to wife Mackenzie Standifer in the epsiode.

For obvious reasons, the conversation didn't sit well with fans.

"The audacity he has to throw shade and talk s--t about Maci literally the person raising your child," one infuriated viewer wrote on Reddit.

"He’s literally delusional. If anything he should be thanking her."

"It's always the absent fathers who have the most to say about how the custodial parent is raising their kid," another chimed in.

"He will never, ever take accountability for himself because of his enabling family," a third noted.

A fourth redditor let loose with an absolute anti-rant that contains nothing but indisputable truth:

"He wants to be an absent parent for 11 years and when his actions start having consequences and effecting his kid, he blames it all on Maci?!" they asked.

"The one who's raised him (admittedly not perfectly) since the day he was born?! Ridiculous," this person continued.

"If he wants to have more input, he should actually try being a parent for once. Too bad he's too busy getting high."

Viewers were also quick to criticize Ryan's father, Larry Edwards, as he basically announced that he and his wife would be taking Ryan's side over Bentley's.

“I told Bentley. Look, I love you more than anything in this world," Larry said.

"First grandson, [I would] do anything for you but…if you think that I’m ever gonna give up on my only son, then you’re sadly mistaken.”

Not exactly a great look, Larry!

As many fans poitned out, Ryan is a grown man in his thirties, and the 11-year-old son he abandoned needs all the support he can get.

Fortunately, Bentley will always have Maci in his corner.

“I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s OK to feel however he feels," Bookout told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

"Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me.”

Now that's the kind of message this kid will need in order to not be unduly influenced by his idiot father.