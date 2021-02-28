Rachel Lindsay Deletes Instagram Because Some People Suck

Rachel Lindsay has left social media.

The former Bachelorette -- who has played a prominent role in the ongoing franchise scandal centered around suitor Rachael Kirkconnell, host Chris Harrison and the topic of race -- deleted her Instagram entirely late last week.

We learned this from Van Latham, Lindsay's partner on the podcast Higher Learning.

Said Lathan in a video shared on his Instagram account Friday:

She did it because that's how much hate she's getting from Bachelor fans who are spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things to say."

Lathan continued to defend Lindsay from the backlash, saying:

"Y'all have got to get a f— life. Seriously."

Several weeks ago, Lindsay conducted an interview with Harrison in which the latter withheld judgment on Kirkconnell after a series of inappropriate social media images emerged.

They featured the Season 25 contestant Liking the Confederate Flag and attending a plantation-themed party in 2018.

Rachael eventually apologizedd and conceded that some of her past behavior was "racist and wrong."

Harrison, however, mostly sided with Kirkconnell, ignoring how people of color may have felt about her actions and asking for "compassion and grace" -- for Kirkconnelll.

The host went on to issue his own mea culpa and even said he would temporarily step away as The Bachelor host.

“It was never my intention to see Chris Harrison step aside but it was my intention for others to see and hear this interview,” in response to this news.

"It’s important to further and highlight these discussions.

"The only way to do that is to have these uncomfortable conversations so we can understand the underlying issues and implicit racism that exists within our society.

"When we can learn to recognize implicit and unconscious bias that history of our environments have taught us, then we can challenge one another to be better for ourselves but also for this society."

Lindsay, who has long been critical of how The Bachelor handles diversity, has said at other times that she may sever ties with the franchise altogether.

Latham, for his part, continued on Friday to blast critics of someone willing to take on important issues.

"Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these 2021 times. She's not responsible for that," he said.

"It's not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn't understand what the f— triggers people in today's world. It's not.

"You're going after the wrong person."

The media personality ended with a message of comfort to the star, saying:

"Rachel, we love you, we're with you."

Other residents of Bachelor Nation feel the same way, too.

Said Becca Kufrin after Lindsay deleted her Instagram:

“The harassment, cruelty and racism is a major issue and is not okay.

"You’re right, Rachel and I are friends in real life and unfortunately the world can’t see our personal interactions on a daily basis, and details aren’t anyone’s business.

"Just know I have her back and support her through whatever time or breaks she needs right now. Appreciate the concern."

Added Nick Viall:

“It’s sad that this even needs to be said, but Chris Harrison is in the position he is in because of what he said, not because of anything Rachel did.

"If you want to support Chris while he is down, you should be able to do that without showing hate to anyone else. I realize this is obvious to most people reading this, but if you are one of the people who have sent hateful or racist comments to Rachel please take a serious look at what’s in your heart.

"Your priorities are seriously out of whack.”

We'll give JoJo Fletcher the final word:

Its [sic] honestly so sad that I’m even having to type this message, but unfortunately it’s not a new topic of concern.

If you are following me, and think it’s OK to send hateful, vile and harassing comments, please take a moment of deep self reflection and understand what that says about you.

Hearing that Rachel Lindsay had to deactivate her account bc of the horrible bullying taking place is awful and unacceptable.

We need to come together, and be kinder to one another. Please- if you have ever been on the wrong side of this, do better.

Be better.