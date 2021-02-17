Rachel Lindsay Calls Out Hannah Brown: Don't Just Delete Old Racist Pics! LEARN to Be Better!

Rachel Lindsay is facing a lot of vitriol from furious "fans" after her recent clash with Chris Harrison.

For years, Rachel has correctly called out racism when she sees it. She is doing it again.

After learning that Hannah Brown had quietly deleted an old photo of her similar to Rachael Kirkconnell's latest racism scandal, Rachel was shocked.

She's calling out Hannah, saying that this should be a "teaching moment" for the franchise.

Rachel Lindsay participated in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit on Monday, February 15.

This is when she addressed many topics, including the 2013 photo of Hannah Brown that resurfaced.

"I think there is a reason that her comments on the situation lacked substance," Rachel wrote.

A fan then asked for Rachel's comment on Hannah simply deleting the photo, which appeared to take Rachel by surprise.

"Wait seriously? This is why actions speak louder than words," Rachel sagely noted.

She dded: "This is why we have uncomfortable conversations and this could have really been a big teaching moment."

"We can't continue on a path of pretending things did not happen or running away from them," Rachel emphasized.

She explained: "We do not 'learn and grow' from that."

The photo in question was of Hannah at the presentation of the Tuscaloosa Belles.

Hannah's controversy of course stems from Rachael Kirkconnell's social media scandal.

Rachael's history seemed to indicate that just about everyone in her life was, well, racist.

Fans then uncovered recent photos of her from 2018 when she attended an "Old South" party at a plantation, taking part in a ghoulish celebration of the site's shameful past.

Rachel also spoke about her discomfort in remaining active in the franchise, particularly when so much racist hate is aimed in her direction.

"My contract with [Bachelor Happy Hour]. I was already was considering leaving but I love Becca," Rachel admitted.

She and Becca Kufrin are close friends.

"Now I am just exhausted and really need to separate myself from direct affiliation with the franchise," Rachel confessed.

Understandably, she added: "I don't want to be a part of something that is representative of the franchise at the moment."

The undercurrent of racism in the franchise and its audience is harder and harder to ignore as time goes by.

Rachel was the first Black lead in the franchise's history ... and her season only aired in 2017.

She knows better than anyone how late that milestone is, and how cruel so many fans are to her each and every time that she speaks.

It hurts to think about, but it seems like some -- though not all -- fans of the franchise would prefer persistent racism to an uncomfortable discussion about racism.

At the moment, some people who get very angry and defensive when racism is called out have been blaming rachel for Chris Harrison's ill-advised statements.

Last week, Chris suggested that nobody in the bygone year of 2018 knew that partying in period costume on the site of human atrocities was bad.

“These girls got dressed up and went to a party and had a great time, they were 18 years old. Now, does that make it OK? I don’t know Rachel, you tell me,” Chris challenged.

He also spoke over Rachel numerous times during the interview.

Fans were also appalled by his dismissive language, as he decried the "woke mob" that he felt was coming after Rachael for her (admitted!) racist deeds.

Pro-Tip: if someone is complaining about a "woke mob," it usually means that they or someone else did something bad, and they have a problem with accountability.

Chris Harrison later apologized after the tremendous and well-deserved backlash that he received.

He also shared that he will not host the After The Final Rose special.

"What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism," Chris acknowledged, "and for that I am so deeply sorry.”

It is heartbreaking that the franchise's first-ever Black lead has faced such an avalanche of racism.

She has born the brunt of fans' ire, from undeserved fury from racist fans now to conspicuously lower ratings in 2017.

We would hate to see Rachel and her courageous voice leave the franchise, but we would more than understand her desire to step away.