Rachel Lindsay Calls BS on Dale Moss: He Was USING Clare for Fame!

Dale Moss claims that none of the rumors about him, accusing him of being a cheating fame-chaser, are true.

He says that he feels "f--king rocked" by the breakup with Clare Crawley.

Rachel Lindsay isn't just a former Bachelorette -- she has met and spent time with the couple.

And she doesn't believe a word of what Dale has been saying.

“I’m so disappointed by this breakup," Rachel expresses in a new interview with Us Weekly.

She explains that she feels crushed "because I was down for Clare and Dale."

"I am close with Clare. I love Clare," Rachel details. "She was so happy with Dale."

“And even when Bryan and I were with them," Rachel recalls, referring to her husband, Bryan Abasolo, "they seemed very happy with one another."

"And I know there were all these rumors about Dale," she acknowledges.

"And I think that’s what’s so disappointing is meeting them," Rachel expresses, "I wouldn’t have assumed that these rumors could possibly be true."

"And the more that time goes by since the breakup," Rachel laments, "it seems like the rumors were true.”

Those rumors, of course, were that Dale was a cheater and that he only signed on to the show for fame -- though he has denied these claims.

“It seems like Dale is all about himself," Rachel expresses with sorrow. "It seems like he wants to be in the spotlight."

“I find it a big coincidence, maybe not so much of a coincidence, that he keeps finding his way to a camera or to his Instagram lives — get off,” Rachel observes.

Meanwhile, she affirms that she knows that her friend Clare “is focusing on herself.”

“She’s surrounding herself with her pets, her family, and just taking it day by day," Rachel characterizes Clare's self-care routine.

"Meanwhile," Rachel points out, "Dale is like, ‘Hey, everybody look at me. Listen to me into what I have to say.’"

She expresses: "It’s really disappointing because people may have their opinions about Clare."

"But," Rachel continues, "one thing you can always say about Clare, she was honest about what she wanted."

"She didn’t hide it. She wanted babies. We all knew it with a plural," Rachel notes.

She adds: "We knew that she wanted to get married. And so did Dale!"

"So, to now say they were on different pages is such a cop out to me," Rachel describes.

Rachel accuses Dale: "You knew what she wanted."

"And if that’s not what you wanted," she argues, "then you never should have gotten down on one knee and made her think for a second that she could spend the rest of her life with you.”

Rachel also shoots down the suggestion that Dale was merely giving in to pressure from production to do a high-speed engagement.

“I think people would have fully understood if he said, ‘Hey, this is a little bit too soon. I want to date you. I want to get to know you. I really care about you. Let’s just take our time,’” Rachel suggests.

“And I think Clare would have accepted that," she adds.

"I’m sure, maybe, like someone put the idea [out there] and said, ‘Hey, you know, she would like to be engaged. What do you think?’" Rachel adds.

"But at the end of the day, Dale is a grown man," Rachel points out about the 32-year-old.

"And that’s how he presents himself to, you know, he said he was questioned, I think, a number of times to be on the show," she recalls. "And he always said, ‘No.’"

"So this seems like a man who does what he wants to do," Rachel describes. "I don’t think that he was pressured, I think he was performative.”