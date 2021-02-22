Prince William Reportedly Furious at Meghan & Harry: How Dare You Disrespect the Queen!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first stepped down as senior members of the royal family, there was hope that the move would lead to more civil interactions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals.

Needless to say, that has not happened.

In fact, it appears that the relationship between the London and Los Angeles Windsors has grown steadily worse in recent months.

It was announced last week that Harry and Meghan would lose their patronages, a development that essentially severs their relationship with the Royal Family.

As a result of the decision, Harry will lose his cherished honorary military appointments, which will subsequently be redistributed "among working members of The Royal Family."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," a statement from Buckingham Palace read on Friday.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

Understandably, Harry and Meghan took issue with the implication that only members of the Royal Family are capable of being of service to others.

"We can all live a life of service," the couple said in a public statement.

"Service is universal."

That's a pretty mild rebuttal -- in fact, Harry and Meghan merely stated a fact that's objectively true -- but apparently, it was enough to infuriate Prince WIlliam.

Insiders tell the Daily Mail that William was "shocked and saddened" by Harry's response.

The future king of England reportedly fumed that Harry and Markle's statement was "petulant and insulting to the Queen."

That may sound like an overreaction (and it definitely is), but apparently, William has been angry with his brother for the better part of a year now.

William was reportedly incensed when Harry and Meghan stepped down, and he was further irritated when the couple signed a $100 million deal with Netflix, a move that many interpeted as an endorsement of the streaming giant's controversial series The Crown.

"Once [William] he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," one royal source claimed.

"They had shared everything about their lives — an office, a foundation, meetings together most days — and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever."

Meghan and Harry's recently-announced sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey is also a sore subject, especially as it was filmed while the Queen's 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, was in the hospital.

A source explained that the Sussexes made theirt decision with no ill will and chose to do the interview simply because they've been "very close" to Winfrey for several years.

"The fact she's been with them at such an intense time has given her a unique insight into the rift with the royals," the insider says, referring to the ways in which Oprah's relationship with Harry and Meghan has flourished during their time in America.

So whether William likes it or not, the Queen will be playing a much smaller role in the Sussexes' lives going forward.

But hey, if you have to replace a literal queen in your life, you couldn't ask for a better substitute than Oprah freakin' Winfrey!