Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Officially, Totally, Completely Done with the Royal Family!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are outta there, everyone.

Yes, again.

Just about a year after the couple stunned the world by announcing they were leaving the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan made their departure even more official and even more complete.

As has been speculated for days, the couple will no longer keep their patronages, also known more commonly as their royal involvement with numerous United Kingdom charities.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," a statement from Buckingham Palace read on Friday.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

So... the decision was sort of mutual.

But not really, of course.

It sounds as if Meghan and Harry told the latter's famous grandmother that they really aren't interested in taking on any Royal Duties.

In response, she stripped the husband and wife of anything and everything related to the Monarch.

Prince Harry, for example, will lose his honorary military appointments, which will subsequently be redistributed "among working members of The Royal Family."

Markle and Harry -- who are expecting their second child this year!!!! -- have been living in California for several months now.

They have basically no contact with the latter's relatives at this point, and yet this latest announcement marks yet another firm line of demarcation between the couple and the Royals.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," concluded the Palace statement today.

In their own message related the news, Prince Harry and Meghan's office said that the pair "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world."

They "have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

The ex-actress and perpetual hunk also want to make it clear that they may no longer enact humanitarian efforts through the Palace -- but that doesn't mean they won't focus on helping others in their own way.

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," they said on Friday.

Harry and Meghan have been making many professional moves of late, much to the chagrin of Queen Elizabeth and company.

They have signed deals with Spotify and Netflix and will even sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.

Such a public platforms, and such major partnerships, will help Harry and Meghan become financially independent.

But they are major no-no's as far as the Palace is concerned.

In January 2020, the pair announced their decision to step back from royal life.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," Harry and Markle said in a statement back then.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."