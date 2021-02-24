Porsha Williams Responds to Stripper-Gate: I Just Wanted to See His Dong, Okay?!?

Porsha Williams would like to set the record straight.

Specifically, Porsha Williams would like to set the record straight when it comes to whether or not she slept with a stripper named Bolo at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party.

Yes, this is what Porsha was accused of on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As documented on this installment of the Bravo hit, Cynthia Bailey hosted the aforementioned shindig in South Carolina.

But it was Kenya Moore who claimed something shady took place between Bolo and Porsha, alleging on air that she woke up the morning after Bolo's popular performance and heard the following from a bedroom:

F--- me harder. F--- this p---- harder.

Well, okay then, we guess, right?!?

"There's not enough holy water or sage in the world to erase what went down in this house," Kenya told cameras in an investigative-style interview with producers at the opening of the episode.

"Someone screwed the stripper. It wasn't me, but I'm going to find out who did."

Later, Kenya accused Porsha of going all the way with Bolo.

The episode concluded on a cliffhanger, with Williams implying she was gonna go tell Moore off at dinner.

Cut to Bravo's weekly after-party, however, and we learned a lot more about what transpired on the night Bolo danced and stripped for these famous ladies.

Why, for instance, did they ask for the network to turn its cameras off at one point?!?

Simple, Porsha explained...

... the women wanted to see what Bolo was packing -- if you know what she means!

“I think the majority of us wanted to see, what Bolo had, was it real? If you see something like that in person, it’s like, that cannot be real,” Williams said.

“So we knew he wasn’t able to take his body out on camera and we weren’t able to get close enough to see if it was real.

"So we were like, ‘Turn the cameras off.’”

Fair enough, we suppose.

LaToya Ali, meanwhile, admitted that most of the cast went downstairs for more of Bolo after the cameras went dark.

“I remember Bolo on top Drew. I remember Porsha on the coffee table just spreading it open. When Porsha was on top of Bolo, I was right on top of that too,” she said.

In case you were wondering about the appeal of Bolo, here's a look at the stripper in action.

Not shabby, right?

And yet... Kenya insisted on air that Williams didn't wanna just see Bolo's penis.

She thinks Porsha also wanted the penis inside of her, claiming on the after-show:

“The real hoes in the house, it was like, ‘Now we can really get our freak on. We don’t want the world to see how freaky we are but if the cameras are not on, let’s get the freak on.'"

Yup. She used the word hoes.

According to Williams, meanwhile, Kenya only made these sex allegations about her because she was trying to garner a reaction from her occasional foe.

She's failed in this mission, however.

“She doesn’t affect me," Porsha told Bravo.

"It’s like a bubble around me and her negativity doesn’t affect me."

"In the past, I’ve given her the power, I’ve given her the energy, I’ve decided to engage, and there’s nothing but negativity there."

Porsha couldn't help but get a jab in at Kenya, however, telling Bravo:

“I would not have such a smooth forehead and a round ass if I was as miserable as Kenya. That’s why she has lumps and that’s why her mouth is twisted."

And as for all the fuss over Bolo?

“Can you imagine locking women up for four months and then all of the sudden, they’re not only out of the house, but they’re at a private strip party?

"I understand that we need to social distance but we needed social D,” Porsha said simply, using a short-hand for a man's main private part.