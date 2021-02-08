Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan: Wait! It May Not Be Over!

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night by a score of 31-9.

It was a stunning result.

And yet: Brady winning his seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy at the age of 43 was somehow NOT the most surprising happening in Tampa over the weekend.

Not when Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were spotted at the same pre-Super Bowl LV parties over the weekend.

Whoa, right?!? What might this mean?

Despite the rise of coronavirus cases nationwide -- and despite the fact that multiple people really should not be hanging out in the same place -- the former Bachelor lead enjoyed a night out at the WTR Pool and Grill, where Diplo performed, on Saturday, February 6.

Flanagan was also in attendance at the event.

Social media users immediately buzzed over the sightings.

Weber and Flanagan, after all, broke up five weeks ago, with Peter making the sad announcement on December 31.

The couple had gotten together several weeks after Weber's season of The Bachelor concluded; after Peter had tried and failed at relationships with suitors Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

A lawyer and also a contestant on the show, Flanagan was sent home by Weber long before the finale was filmed.

According to E! News insiders, Weber and Flanagan "were together the entire night" on Saturday.

"They looked happy and we're having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends," this source reports.

Did they end the evening in bed together?

We can't say for certain.

However...

"Peter and Kelley knew they were both planning to be in Tampa for the Super Bowl and had plans to meet up," this same insider reveals. "They have been in touch and are working on their relationship."

To be clear, these two are not back together. Yet.

"Peter has been reaching out to Kelley and regrets their breakup," the source says, adding:

"Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he's not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter."

We can't really blame Flanagan for being hesitant, can you?

"Love is a funny thing," Weber wrote as a caption to a lovely photo of the pair very late last year.

"It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."

Weber, who finished in third place on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and famously slept with that star four times inside of a windmill, added:

"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for."

"Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand.

"Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

It doesn't sound like Weber cheated on Flanagan or anything, just that his feet got very cold over the prospect of living together in New York City.

"These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley," he concluded on Instagram.

For her part, Flanagan waited a few days to issue a statement.

She then wrote that she needed time to "process" all that had transpired.

"It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways," Flanagan then said on social media.

"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed.

"Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.

"I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter.

"I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!"